All Women’s Ultra Marathon returns after 7-year break

The top 10 finishers of the All Women’s Ultra Marathon 10. | AWUM photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The 10th edition of the All Women’s Ultra Marathon (AWUM) made a strong comeback over the weekend, marking its official return after a seven-year hiatus.

A total of 157 runners took on the punishing 50-kilometer distance, with 132 successfully crossing the finish line.

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The race fired off Saturday night, February 28, and finished in the early hours of March 1 at NUSTAR Resort and Casino.

Leading the charge was 52-year-old veteran Lucita Fernandez, who delivered a standout performance by clocking four hours, 35 minutes and 58 seconds to clinch the overall title.

Multi-titled marathoner Sandra Soliano settled for second place in 4:48:12, while Josephine Rodriguez completed the podium with a time of 5:09:01. Annalyn Capao finished fourth in 5:19:08, followed by Maria Clarin Delos Santos in fifth at 5:28:38.

Rounding out the top 10 were Sharon Rose Torres (5:31:07), Mary Grace Bascon (5:34:51), Wilma Theresa Lugay (5:40:49), Glee Marie Timbal (5:46:03), and Maripol Tecson (5:51:32).

Hardcore female distance runners

The milestone edition reignited enthusiasm among the country’s hardcore female distance runners after organizers confirmed its revival earlier this year.

The event had been shelved for several years due to various challenges but retained a loyal following eager for its return including the Covid-19 pandemic.

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Organized by UNGO Runners and led by Cebu City Councilor Joel Garganera, along with Dr. Mitty Igana and Tony Galon, AWUM continues to stand out for its community-driven atmosphere and distinct traditions.

Unlike most races, AWUM has built a reputation for strong family support. Husbands, fathers, and brothers line hydration stations and gather at the finish line, while some even serve as escorts for their wives, sisters, and daughters braving the grueling course.

For many participants, the race is more than a competition. It is an annual test of endurance, discipline, and personal resolve.

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