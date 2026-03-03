Road mishaps kill 4 in Danao, San Fernando, and Minglanilla

Officials recorded three vehicular accidents in different areas of Cebu from March 1 to 2. | Contributed photos

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Three separate road crashes that left four people dead marked a deadly start to March on Cebu’s national highways.

The crashes, recorded in Minglanilla, Danao City, and San Fernando between March 1 and March 2, also left two others injured.

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Minglanilla motorcycle crashes into truck

The first incident occurred around 12:33 a.m. on Sunday, March 1 at the Tungkop intersection along the National Highway in Barangay Tungkop, Minglanilla.

Initial investigation showed that a dump truck traveling northward had signaled and stopped to execute a left turn at the intersection toward a barangay road. But a motorcycle traveling behind the truck collided with its right rear portion.

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Police Lieutenant Col. Maria Theresa Macatangay, chief of Minglanilla Municipal Police Station, said CCTV footage and witness accounts confirmed that the truck driver had activated his signal light before turning.

The motorcycle driver sustained fatal injuries. Doctors declared him dead on arrival at the hospital. His 45-year-old backrider suffered serious injuries and remains hospitalized.

Authorities said the dump truck driver underwent a substance and breath analyzer test, both of which yielded negative results. His documents were also found to be complete.

Investigators found no negligent act on his part and released him.

Van runs over Danao backrider

The following day, Monday, March 2, another fatal crash occurred around 3 p.m. along the National Road in Barangay Looc, Danao City.

The motorcycle lost control after the driver suddenly stepped on the brake upon seeing another vehicle, Police Staff Sgt. Arzie Hill Biatingo of the Danao City Police Station said in an interview on Tuesday, March 3.

The motorcycle skidded, causing both the driver and her backrider to fall onto the road.

Moments later, an Isuzu wing van traveling in the same direction ran over the backrider.

The backrider sustained severe head injuries. Doctors declared him dead on arrival at the hospital. The motorcycle driver survived and is recuperating from minor injuries.

Police said the wing van driver did not flee and voluntarily surrendered. He tested negative in a breath analyzer examination.

As of March 3, police said the parties had reached a settlement, with the employer of the van driver agreeing to shoulder the burial expenses. Police subsequently released the driver.

San Fernando riders killed in head-on collision

In a separate incident before dawn on March 2, two motorcycle riders died following a collision along the National Highway in Barangay Panadtaran, San Fernando.

Police said one motorcycle headed toward Cebu City while the other headed south when, for still undetermined reasons, the two vehicles collided.

Both riders sustained critical injuries and showed no signs of life when responders arrived. Responders transferred them to a hospital in Carcar City, where doctors declared them dead.

As of March 3, authorities turned over the bodies of the victims to their respective families.

Series of early-month fatalities

The three incidents — occurring within a span of roughly 36 hours — resulted in four deaths and multiple injuries across different municipalities in Cebu.

Investigations into the San Fernando collision continue, while officials released the drivers in the Danao City and Minglanilla incidents.

Police reminded motorists to exercise caution, particularly along major highways and intersections, following multiple fatal crashes at the start of March.

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