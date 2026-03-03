Historic boxing world title fight in Bohol pushed

Regie Suganob moves towards the neutral corner after knocking down Siphamandla Baleni on Saturday, Feb. 28 in Bohol. | CDN Digital Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — There is only one direction now for Regie “The Filipino Phenom” Suganob: a world title fight.

Suganob delivered another statement victory in front of his hometown crowd last Saturday night, Feb. 28, stopping South Africa’s Siphamandla Baleni in an emphatic eighth-round technical knockout in the main event of “Kumong Bol-Anon 24”.

His performance proved once again that Suganob is long overdue for a world title fight.

Promoter sets sights on WBO, WBA champ Santiago

In the wake of that dominant win, his promoter and manager, Floriezyl Echavez Podot, made it clear that they are going all out to bring a world championship bout to Bohol. Their target is the reigning World Boxing Organization (WBO) and World Boxing Association (WBA) world light flyweight champion Rene Santiago.

Read also: Suganob, Bacosa Pacquiao, Sumabong reign in Kumong Bol-anon

Podot revealed that they have reached out to Santiago’s camp through emails and personal communication. He even sent PMI consultant Edito Villamor to a recent boxing convention in Vietnam, where Santiago’s team was present, to issue the challenge.

“Wala pa man mo kagat, basin karon maganahan,” said Podot. (They haven’t taken a bite yet but maybe they’ll feel like it now.)

Suganob’s camp ready to make historic fight happen

Despite Suganob’s impressive knockout win, Podot admitted there is still uncertainty whether Santiago will sign the contract. PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions organized the event at the Bohol Cultural Center in Tagbilaran City.

“Karon natumba ni Regie iyang kontra, basin motalaw. Pero basin motugot sila. Gusto gyud namo mahagit namo sila,” he added.

(Now that Regie has knocked down his opponent, he might jump. But they could also give in. We really want to challenge them.)

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Podot assured Santiago’s camp that the purse will not be a problem. According to him, they are prepared to match — or even exceed — the purse Santiago previously received for his fight in Japan against Kyosuke Takami.

Rising to No. 3 in the IBF light flyweight rankings

“Mao na akong sige ug ingon nila, naay ready motabang nato. Maka put up mi ug purse nila. Kahibaw man mi pila ang purse ihatag sa Japan. So, pwede namo tupungan. Kung mag digahay mi, among ihatag nila,” Podot said.

(I keep telling them, someone is ready to help us. We can put up the purse they want. We know how much the purse was in Japan, and we can match it.)

Should Santiago and his handlers decide not to take the fight, PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions is looking at another path — an International Boxing Federation (IBF) world title eliminator.

Suganob, who has consistently stayed within the top five rankings for the past three years without landing an eliminator or title shot, is expected to climb from No. 5 to No. 3 in the IBF light flyweight rankings, potentially dislodging Cebuano Cristian Araneta.

Making history in Bohol’s boxing scene

That position could open the door for a world title eliminator against either Erik Badillo or Sergio Mendoza Cordova. The winner would become the mandatory challenger to IBF world light flyweight champion Thanongsak Simsri.

Still, Podot stressed that their priority remains securing Santiago’s signature and bringing a world championship bout to Bohol. He said they are likely to cross paths again with Santiago’s camp in another boxing convention in Vietnam this May.

“We will personally hand the letter to challenge. We already emailed, called them, and talked to them personally. They had other plans,” said Podot.

For Podot and PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions, the push goes beyond just one fighter but is all about making history.

Challenging a world boxing champion

Bohol has produced world-class boxers through the years, but it has never hosted a world title fight. Staging one on home soil would be unprecedented — and the provincial government is backing the plan.

“Dalhon namo sa Bohol ang legasiya nga first world title mahitabo sa Bohol. Posible man gyud na mahitabo, kay amo mana tabangan,” Podot said.

(We will bring to Bohol the legacy of having the first world title fight in Bohol. That’s possible and we will help make it happen.)

On paper, Suganob holds a slight edge in experience. He owns an 18-1 record with seven knockouts and is a former WBO Global light flyweight champion and former IBF Youth light flyweight titlist.

Santiago, a Puerto Rican promoted by All Star Boxing Inc., carries a 15-4 record with nine knockouts.

For now, the message from Bohol is clear that they are ready to make history if the champion is willing to answer the call.

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