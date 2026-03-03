24 teams to see action in Danao City basketball league

Organizers and team representatives of the Danao Exclusive Basketball League (DEBL) pose for a group photo during one of their pre-league meetings. | Contributed Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The 7th leg of the Danao Exclusive Basketball League (DEBL) will kick off this Sunday, March 8, at the Barangay Looc Covered Court in Danao City.

This time, the league has partnered with sports outfitter CSAS of known sports organizer Ian Callet to elevate the league. Twenty-four teams will vie for hardcourt supremacy.

DEBL President Mark Mata said that the league aims to build a stronger basketball community in Danao City while promoting personal development for its players.

“This league is about uniting the community and helping players grow both on and off the court,” Mata said.

This season will have three divisions to give players of different age groups a chance to compete.

Danao basketball league for the young and young at heart

“Each age category deserves a stage to showcase their talent, whether they are young or young at heart,” said DEBL Commissioner Kent Montero.

DEBL Business Head Rex Enriquez noted that the league also benefits local businesses.

“The demand for the tournament’s return is high because it helps athletes and allows small businesses to partner with us,” he said.

The tournament carries a total prize pool of ₱100,000, which will be distributed across the divisions.

With 24 teams competing and strong community support, the DEBL’s 7th leg is set to be an exciting season for many players in Danao City.

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