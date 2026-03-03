UP Cebu opens Cesafi Esports League campaign with rousing win

One of the highlights from Cesafi Esports League’s Valorant tournament at the CIT-U. | CEL photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons made a strong statement in their Cesafi Esports League (CEL) Season 4 men’s division opener, sweeping the Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs in last Sunday’s Valorant tournament at the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Learning Resource and Activity Center.

Led by Jezreel Chad Lumbab and Jecenel Khen Igot, UP Cebu secured back-to-back wins in their best-of-three matchup.

READ: USC, USJ-R, CIT-U stay unbeaten in Cesafi Esports League MLBB tilt

In the first game, Lumbab recorded 22 kills, five assists, and five deaths, powering the team to a 13-3 victory.

Igot took over in the second game with 24 kills, six assists, and 15 deaths to close out the series, 13-8. Other teams also notched strong performances.

2nd wins for USC, USPF

The University of San Carlos (USC) Vamos Warriors and the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers both captured their second straight wins of the tournament.

USC edged the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters 15-13 in the opener, with Dante Tumulak Jr. delivering 33 kills, four assists, and 18 deaths.

READ: Cesafi Esports: USC, CDU women open campaigns with wins

The Warriors then dominated the second game, 15-3, led by Junlit Ompad’s 22 kills, four assists, and 10 deaths.

Meanwhile, USPF defeated the Cebu Doctors’ University (CDU) White Stallions in consecutive 13-8 games.

Nathaniel Parantar contributed 22 kills, five assists, and nine deaths, while Josh Bryant Mañacap added 18 kills and three assists.

Jaguars, Webmasters also win

The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) also recorded a win over CDU during the opening weekend, taking their matches 13-6 and 13-10.

Finally, the University of Cebu (UC) Main Webmasters shut down the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons with scores of 13-0 and 13-9.

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