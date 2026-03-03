Mandaue City’s disaster management office to take over former bus terminal

About 40 families moved to Balay Paglaum last Wednesday, Feb. 25, after taking shelter in temporary facilities at the former Cebu North Bus Terminal. | Mandaue City Public Affairs Office Photo/FB

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) is set to transfer to the former Cebu North Bus Terminal in Barangay Subangdaku.

Around 40 affected families who had been staying at the North Bus Terminal complex have already been relocated to Balay Paglaum.

The beneficiaries include 31 families displaced by a fire in Sitio Paradise, Barangay Looc in 2022, and nine families whose homes were demolished in Barangay Subangdaku in the same year.

They were transferred to provide them with bigger, safer, and more comfortable housing.

City Administrator Atty. Gonzalo Malig-on said that Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano visited the North Bus Terminal last year to inspect hazardous and infectious waste, when medical waste went temporarily uncollected during the transition to a new waste hauler.

Relocating Mandaue City families away from terminal

During the visit, the mayor met with the families and raised safety concerns, noting that the presence of stored medical waste posed health risks. The issue was later resolved.

“Pila na pod katuig sila sa north bus. So, it’s time nga mabalhin sila,” said Malig-on. (They’ve been in the north bus terminal complex for years. So, it’s time they moved.)

Read also: Council authorizes Jonkie to sign MOA for garbage dumping in Consolacion

Malig-on added that the CDRRMO office will be moved as construction of the new Mandaue City College campus is set to begin. The office is currently located in the Norkis Park in Barangay Looc, where the college will rise.

College, hospital to be built in Mandaue City

A campus of the City Technological University of Mandaue will also be built at the site.

Construction of the college is targeted to start in the second quarter of this year, around the same time as the city’s modern hospital project.

The city’s priority projects received funding under the 2026 General Appropriations Act, with the national government allocating ₱457 million for the hospital and ₱415 million for the college.

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