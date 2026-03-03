Melvin Jerusalem plans trip to South Africa to defend WBC title

Melvin Jerusalem and Siyakholwa Kuse during their first fight’s official weigh-in in Manila. | MP Promotions Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Melvin “Gringo” Jerusalem is set to make his fourth World Boxing Council (WBC) minimumweight title defense.

However, it will not be without challenges. The reigning champion will face Siyakholwa Kuse on May 16 in an unlikely rematch at the Emperor’s Palace in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The bout comes after Jerusalem’s planned unification showdown with Puerto Rican WBO and WBA champion Oscar Collazo fell through, forcing him to take a different route.

Last October, Jerusalem defeated Kuse by unanimous decision in the main event of the 50th anniversary of the “Thrilla in Manila” at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Despite that previous victory, Kuse poses a unique challenge, fighting on his home soil thousands of miles from Manila.

Boxer’s challenges abroad: travel fatigue, acclimatization

Jerusalem’s record overseas has been mixed. In 2023, he lost his WBO title to Collazo in the United States, after struggling with travel fatigue and acclimatization issues.

South Africa presents a new hurdle as it features a high altitude of over 6,000 feet, combined with the long journey, could test Jerusalem’s endurance.

Read also: Jerusalem vents frustration after Collazo backs out of rematch

His camp, however, is taking precautions, planning to arrive nearly a month before the fight to adjust.

Fans will be watching closely to see if Jerusalem can maintain his dominance or if previous issues will give Kuse a more favorable advantage at home.

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