How much does rice cost now in your local market?

The latest prices of rice per kilo on display at the Mandaue City Public Market as of Tuesday, March 3.| CDN Digital Photo/Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The price of rice per kilo at the Mandaue City Public Market has increased by ₱2 to ₱15.

Felipa Gungob, a rice vendor, said the increase was due to higher rates from suppliers, who raised prices by ₱100 to over ₱300 per sack depending on the variety. Because of this, retailers were also forced to adjust their prices.

Around this time last year, March 3-8, 2025, the Department of Agriculture’s price monitoring report listed rice prices ranging from ₱40.72 to ₱58.64 per kilo.

This week, organic red and pink rice, previously sold at ₱55 per kilo, now retails for ₱70 in Mandaue City. Gungob explained that a 25-kilo sack that used to cost ₱1,170 has increased to ₱1,520.

Other current prices include ₱67 per kilo for Ganador, ₱64 for Lion Ivory, and ₱56 for Princess Bea.

Pinning hopes on rice importation

Previously cheaper rice varieties priced at over ₱40 per kilo, such as Bagong Ani, now sell for as much as ₱54 per kilo.

The cheapest option available is broken Ganador at ₱45 per kilo.

Read also: NFA works to streamline rice auction system to speed up bidding cycles

“Wala man tay mabuhat ana. Ang amoa lang gyud kung unsa increase sa supplier, kinahanglan sad namo mopasaka,” said Gungob, adding that they also need to cover expenses for helpers and plastic packaging.

(We can’t do anything about that. When the supplier increases prices, we also need to raise our retail prices.)

Gungob said there may be a shortage in supply and possible effects from the country’s suspension of rice importation from September to December 2025.

Walking to the market, eating just one meal a day

Vendors clarified that the increase is not related to tensions in the Middle East, noting that price increases have been observed since early February, long before tensions erupted on Feb. 28.

However, she said it remains uncertain whether this may affect the prices later, as adjustments depend largely on suppliers.

Rhea Batiquim and Rhea Marulliña, residents of Barangay Cambaro, prefer buying rice at the public market because prices are even higher at sari-sari stores near them. They noted that Ganador rice at a store near their home costs between ₱70 and ₱75 per kilo.

Mandaue City vendors say rice prices were already going up before tensions flared up in the Middle East on Feb. 28. | | CDN Digital Photo/Mary Rose Sagarino

Moreover, they said the market offers more options, allowing them to choose cheaper rice varieties depending on their budget.

To save money, they added that they walk to the market instead of paying for transportation.

“Makaapekto gyud sa budget kay wala pay trabaho, nimahal pa gyud ang bugas. Usahay kausa nalang gani mi mokaon sa usa ka adlaw para makasave,” said Batiquim. (This really affects our budget. We don’t have work now, and rice prices are rising. Sometimes, we eat just one meal a day to save money.)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP