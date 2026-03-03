Team Medalla claims Randall Cup, 92-83, over Homeboys Original
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Team Medalla captured this year’s Randall Cup Basketball Tournament title after defeating Homeboys Original 92-83 in the championship game last Sunday, March 1, at the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) upper court.
Francis Bernard Monteron led Team Medalla with an all-around performance, posting 18 points, eight rebounds, and six assists, earning him the tournament’s Most Valuable Player award.
READ: 24 teams to see action in Danao City basketball league
For Homeboys Original, Jake Diamante also scored 18 points, keeping the game competitive under the guidance of Webster Ong.
Homeboys Original struggles
Despite their efforts, Homeboys Original struggled to contain Team Medalla’s fast-paced offense and relentless hustle down the stretch.
With consistent scoring and sharp ball movement, Team Medalla pulled away in the final minutes to secure the championship.
READ: Mortashield escapes Mortapaint in Cebu Architects’ Basketball tournament
The Randall Cup is held in honor of its late founder, Randall Joseph Prado, and features the Homeboys basketball community — a dedicated group of Cebuano players who have kept the league alive for more than 20 years.
READ: Giannis Antetokounmpo says he can’t rush back from injuries at 31
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.