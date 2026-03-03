Team Medalla claims Randall Cup, 92-83, over Homeboys Original

The players of Team Medalla | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Team Medalla captured this year’s Randall Cup Basketball Tournament title after defeating Homeboys Original 92-83 in the championship game last Sunday, March 1, at the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) upper court.

Francis Bernard Monteron led Team Medalla with an all-around performance, posting 18 points, eight rebounds, and six assists, earning him the tournament’s Most Valuable Player award.

READ: 24 teams to see action in Danao City basketball league

For Homeboys Original, Jake Diamante also scored 18 points, keeping the game competitive under the guidance of Webster Ong.

Homeboys Original struggles

Despite their efforts, Homeboys Original struggled to contain Team Medalla’s fast-paced offense and relentless hustle down the stretch.

With consistent scoring and sharp ball movement, Team Medalla pulled away in the final minutes to secure the championship.

READ: Mortashield escapes Mortapaint in Cebu Architects’ Basketball tournament

The Randall Cup is held in honor of its late founder, Randall Joseph Prado, and features the Homeboys basketball community — a dedicated group of Cebuano players who have kept the league alive for more than 20 years.

READ: Giannis Antetokounmpo says he can’t rush back from injuries at 31

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP