Now you can withdraw ₱1M cash without calling BSP’s attention

By: Anna Leah Gonzales - Philippine News Agency | March 04,2026 - 06:15 AM

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has raised the cash withdrawal due diligence threshold to ₱1,000,000. | Photo by Mari Gimenez/Unsplash

MANILA – The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has raised the cash withdrawal threshold triggering enhanced due diligence (EDD) to ₱1 million from ₱500,000.

In a statement Tuesday, March 3, the BSP said that Circular 1230 increases the limit to focus on higher-risk activity while streamlining legitimate and recurring transactions.

“The increase follows consultations with banks and industries, which showed a large number of legitimate cash transactions above the original threshold. These covered payouts, such as payroll, loans, and project-based disbursements,” it said.

It issued the circular last Friday, Feb. 27.

“The increase also follows the results of the latest anti-money laundering National Risk Assessment and surveillance monitoring, recognizing that robust risk-based safeguards over cash transactions remain essential to protecting financial system integrity.”

Proof of legitimacy for large cash withdrawals

Under the circular, depositors may withdraw up to ₱1 million without EDD being involved.

Transactions above that, however, require proof of legitimacy.

Read also: Cebu LGUs told: Cut red tape, restore business confidence

BSP-supervised financial institutions may impose lower thresholds based on their risk assessments. For clients with regular large transactions, the EDD will apply per customer, not per transaction.

The circular amends BSP Circular 1218 issued in September 2025. The earlier ₱500,000 threshold was aimed at curbing money laundering and prevent illicit financial activity.

There is no threshold for non-cash withdrawals. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP