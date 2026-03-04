Suspected gunman in Sawang Calero councilor slay nabbed in buy-bust

Alias “Ven,” the suspected gunman in the fatal shooting of a barangay councilor in Sawang Calero, was arrested during a buy-bust operation on Tuesday, March 3. | CDN Digital photo / Lyle Andales

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The suspected gunman in the January 3 fatal shooting of a barangay councilor in Sawang Calero, Cebu City, was arrested early Tuesday morning, March 3, during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Calamba.

The 26-year-old suspect, identified as alias “Ven,” was apprehended at around 5:35 a.m. in Sitio Almacin by operatives of Sawang Calero Police Station.

READ: Drug suspect with ₱6.8M in shabu nabbed in Lapu-Lapu

Authorities said with Ven’s arrest, the members of the four-man group suspected to be involved in the shooting were all caught by police.

Arrest through buy-bust

Speaking during a press conference, Police Colonel George Ylanan, officer-in-charge of Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said the suspect had gone into hiding after two suspected accomplices were arrested on January 10 during a hot pursuit operation.

Those earlier arrests led to the recovery of the getaway motorcycle and identification of the gunman through CCTV footage and statements.

With the suspect already identified, police conducted continuous monitoring before executing a buy-bust operation to draw him out.

READ: ₱13M shabu seized, 6 nabbed in Cebu, Bohol drug busts

According to Ylanan, the suspect was lured into a drug transaction, prompting him to leave his hiding place. He was arrested after allegedly selling illegal drugs to an undercover operative.

“Kinahanglan nato siya i-lure para mugawas sa iyahang lungga kay involved man sad ni siya sa pagpamaligya og drugas. Gipangitaan gyud og paagi unsaon pag-lure niya nga mapagawas siya sa iyahang lungga which is mao tong gi-transact siya og drugas para mugawas siya ug muhatag sa drugs, pagkagawas, dakpan siya,” he said.

(We need to lure him so that he would come out of his hole because he was also involved in allegedly selling drugs. We really looked for a way how to lure him to come out of his hole, which was why we transacted for illegal drugs so that he would come out to give us drugs, when he came out, we caught him.)

READ: Nearly P5M worth of shabu seized in Parañaque, Muntinlupa operations

Drugs and firearm recovered

Seized during the operation were approximately 60.06 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated standard drug price of ₱408,408.

Police also recovered a loaded .45 caliber pistol. The suspect allegedly failed to present documents authorizing him to possess the firearm.

Alleged gun-for-hire group

Police said the suspect was believed to be part of a gun-for-hire group.

With his arrest, authorities said the suspected gunman, motorcycle rider, middleman, and motorcycle owner were already in police custody.

During interrogation, the suspect allegedly admitted receiving an initial payment of ₱60,000 for the killing. He later claimed he was given an additional ₱30,000 after learning that the victim was a barangay councilor.

Ylanan said the slain councilor had been actively supporting anti-drug and anti-criminality operations in his barangay and had assisted the Sawang Calero Police Station in several arrests prior to the attack.

Police said they had identified the suspected mastermind and were verifying his location as part of ongoing investigation.

Charges pending

As of this writing, the suspect is currently detained at Sawang Calero Police Station and is set to face charges for selling and possession of illegal drugs and for possession of an illegal firearm, in addition to raps related to the shooting of the barangay councilor.

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