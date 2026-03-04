Fare hike eyed by LTFRB amid oil price surge over Mideast conflict

MANILA, Philippines — Provisional fare increases are being considered amid escalating tensions in the Middle East. This is according to the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Tuesday.

This was a day after advisories from Seaoil, Jetti Petroleum, Caltex, and Petron announced that diesel and kerosene prices would go up by P1.20 and P1.50 a liter, marking the 10th straight week of rising prices for diesel.

Provisional increases if …

“We have definitely considered the granting of provisional increases… if the price of fuel increases, pump price, more than P60 per liter,” LTFRB Chairperson Vigor Mendoza II told reporters in an interview in Quezon City. “Across the board if necessary.”

READ: Staggered hikes eyed if oil prices surge amid airstrikes

“It’s basically fuel cost recovery. So, if the price of fuel goes down, then there will also be a proportional reduction in the amount of fares,” he added.

However, he said the LTFRB has yet to determine the magnitude of a provisional fare hike and when it would be implemented in response to rising prices.

Permanent fare increase request

Requests for permanent fare increases of P2 for jeepneys and city buses; P0.50 per kilometer for provincial buses; and an increase of 30 to 40 percent for point-to-point services remain pending with the LTFRB, according to Mendoza.

“Coming up with a permanent decision is something we have to consider. If it’s a permanent decision, that’d be hard to take back afterwards,” he said in Filipino.

“We would have to conduct another public hearing just to bring it down. So, we’re studying the options available to us, including the granting of provisional fare increases in the meantime, while the volatility in the price of fuel is great,” he added.

READ: Fuel subsidy readied as oil price hikes loom — DOTr, LTFRB

Fuel subsidies

Mendoza noted that fuel subsidies were more of a priority for the LTFRB, saying the remedy was more long-term and that the relief would aid franchised vehicles for up to a month and a half.

He added that although motorcycle taxis are not yet under the LTFRB’s jurisdiction, the agency will study the possibility of including them in the subsidies.

READ: Peasants, workers protest new fuel price hike

Data from Department of Energy

Meanwhile, the LTFRB is still awaiting data from the Department of Energy, the Department of Labor and Employment, and the Department of Economy, Planning, and Development to better plan remedies for motorists amid the looming oil price hikes.

In an interview at the LTFRB office later on Tuesday, jeepney drivers’ and operators’ group Manibela said it supports the measures to respond to rising fuel prices.

“Our fellow citizens understand us. We’ve talked to our riders. They understand our grievances. This is just temporary anyway. Also, we hope the fuel subsidies will be given immediately,” Manibela chairperson Mar Valbuena said in Filipino.

READ: Iran military strikes: Oil prices surge

Excise tax

He added that another solution was to remove the excise tax on petroleum products, estimating that it would save jeepney drivers’ and operators’ P6 per liter.

On Monday, the Department of Transportation said it was already preparing the documents with the LTFRB and the Land Transportation Office to implement the fuel subsidies.

Tensions in the Middle East escalated when the United States and Israel launched missile strikes against Iran, targeting key military facilities and killing its supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The attack prompted Iran to strike back at Israel and US military bases across the Middle East.

Filipina caregiver Mary Ann Velasquez de Vera was killed during Iran’s strikes on Tel Aviv, Israel, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. confirmed. /mcm

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