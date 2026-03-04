Cebu-based firm expands wastewater treatment operations in Palawan

Puerto Princesa Wastewater Reclamation and Learning Center Inc. | Contributed photo

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — While Cebu continues to explore possible solutions to its water supply needs, the local government of Puerto Princesa in Palawan is now reaping the benefits from the operation of a wastewater treatment facility in their locality.

The operation of the Puerto Princesa Wastewater Reclamation and Learning Center Inc. (PPWRLC), the city’s sole wastewater and septage treatment facility, is also being credited for the rehabilitation of the Puerto Princesa Bay.

PPWRLC is a pioneering tripartite collaboration between the private sector, local government, and the Puerto Princesa City Water District.

READ: Desalination seen as a ‘stopgap’ to Cebu’s water supply needs

“Wastewater management is just as important as water supply in protecting the environment and meeting future needs,” said Lawyer Jess Garcia, president of Vivant Water.

Majority shares

Vivant Hydrocore Holdings, Inc. (“VHHI”), a subsidiary of Vivant Infracore Holdings, Inc. (“Vivant Water”) recently acquired 45 percent additional equity stake of Faith Lived Out Visions 2 Ventures Holdings, Inc. (FLOWs), the private partner of the local government in the operation of PPWRLC.

With the recent acquisition, Vivant Water increased to 90 percent its ownership of FLOWS.

This development is also in line with the management and operational transition of the treatment plant under a new management, alongside plans to further enhance the Cebu-based firm’s service efficiency as they also contribute to the long-term ecological sustainability of Palawan’s water systems.

READ: From sewage to safe water: Science may actually be the easy part

At present, PPWRLC, that is located at the Puerto Princesa Bay, has a contracted capacity of two million liters per day (MLD) of wastewater treatment including 70 cubic meters daily (CMD) of septage and servicing households and businesses within the city.

Wastewater treatment

Since it started operations in January 2022, PPWRLC has played a key role in the rehabilitation of the Puerto Princesa Bay.

According to a 2025 wastewater treatment efficacy study conducted by the Institute of Biology, Marine Science Institute, and Institute of Environmental Science and Meteorology of the University of the Philippines in Diliman, effluent samples showed up to a 99% reduction in bay’s coliform levels.

In a statement, Vivant Water said PPWRLC has been very instrumental in helping restore the bay which led to Puerto Princes’s selection for the hosting of international triathlons and the resightings of historically endemic marine species such as dugong (sea cow).

“We see wastewater treatment as part of a circular system that recovers resources, protects ecosystems, and ensures a sustainable water supply for communities,” Garcia said.

Long-term solution

In an earlier interview, Garcia said that the operation of a wastewater treatment in Cebu was also possible in the long-term.

At present, Isla Mactan Cordova Corporation (IMCC), a Vivant Water subsidiary, is offering desalinated water to the Metropolitan Cebu Water District to help address Cebu’s water needs.

Poised to becoming the Philippines’ first utility-scale seawater desalination plant , IMCC is set to begin commercial operations in Metro Cebu this year.

But Garcia admitted that the use of desalinated water was just a “stop gap” for now.

He said that in the future, Cebu might also consider looking into the possibility of operating a wastewater treatment facility here.

“Vivant Water continues to innovate water and wastewater solutions that are responsive to the evolving needs of the community,” read part of the company’s statement.

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