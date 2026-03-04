Osmeña to CCENRO on waste segregation: ‘Can’t even clean rivers’

Cebu City Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña | Sangguniang Panlungsod Cebu City – Secretariat

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña has cast doubt on the Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office’s (CCENRO) ability to lead the enforcement of the city’s long-delayed “no segregation, no collection” policy.

The issue surfaced during a March 3 public hearing on a proposed amendatory ordinance updating City Ordinance No. 2031 to align Cebu City’s ecological solid waste program with Republic Act No. 11898, or the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Act of 2022, and its implementing rules under DENR Administrative Order 2023-02.

At the hearing, Department of Public Services (DPS) head John Paul Gelasque clarified that while DPS would assist, the primary responsibility for implementing waste segregation should rest with CCENRO.

READ: Why Cebu City’s strict waste segregation policy is tough to enforce

“I’d like to recommend that it should be CCENRO because it was never the mandate of the Department of Public Services to tell the people,” Gelasque said. “We will be helping the department; we will be working hand in hand with the CCENRO in implementing the said ordinance.”

Gelasque stressed that CCENRO, which had an information dissemination team, should take the lead in going “to the deepest of the sitios” to educate residents on proper segregation.

“We’re always being blamed for not segregating,” he added, referring to complaints received by DPS.

READ: Turning waste from risk to resource

Osmeña: ‘How can they do that?’

Osmeña, however, questioned whether CCENRO had the manpower and track record to carry out a massive citywide campaign.

“How can CCENRO do that? In Cebu City, there are a million people. How do you tell a million people to segregate?” he said.

“CCENRO, as far as I’m concerned, has practically zero output. I don’t know what accomplishments they have accomplished. And now we expect them to go through every piece of garbage to see to it that everyone is informed on how to separate. I think this is overwhelming,” the vice mayor added.

He also noted the office’s lack of full representation, observing that the Council had “not even heard from them.”

Osmeña warned that it was “not credible” to expect the environment office to suddenly enforce strict segregation requirements without clear capacity and structure.

Clarity on who’s in charge

Majority Floor Leader Dave Tumulak, the proposed ordinance’s sponsor, defended CCENRO, saying the office had deputized Barangay Environmental Officers (BEOs) who conducted information drives at the barangay level.

“In fairness to CCENRO, they have deputized the Barangay Environmental Officer. They are the ones who roam around within the barangay to inform our constituents regarding the segregation,” Tumulak said.

He urged both DPS and CCENRO to work together in implementing the EPR law, adding that DPS had also printed information materials to support the campaign.

Councilor Jun Alcover, however, said cooperation alone was not enough without clearly identifying the office principally in charge.

“Importante kaayo nga magtinabangay (It is important to help each other). But I think we have to identify whose office is principally in charge,” Alcover said.

He noted the need for a regular and massive information campaign down to the barangay level.

“If there is no office clearly responsible, we have no one to hold accountable,” he added.

Alcover also urged the Council to clarify whether DPS, CCENRO, barangay officials, or another office would take the lead.

Councilor Philip Zafra later suggested that CCENRO be asked to formally respond to Osmeña’s statements and justify its capacity to implement the measure.

Landfill crisis complicates enforcement

The debate comes as Cebu City continues to grapple with a disposal crisis following the January 8 trash slide at the Binaliw landfill that left 36 people dead and led to the site’s indefinite closure by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Central Visayas (DENR-7).

Since then, the city has been hauling 400 tons to 600 tons of garbage daily to a private landfill in Aloguinsan, about 60 kilometers away, a setup that has tripled tipping fees from around P1,100 per ton in Binaliw to P3,906 per ton.

Collection trucks now transport waste from a transfer station at the South Road Properties (SRP), significantly increasing fuel and operational costs and straining the city’s P517-million solid waste budget.

Osmeña warned that the city could not afford to let garbage pile up while it struggled to comply with segregation mandates fully.

“We cannot leave the garbage in the streets. I get texts that garbage is not collected for up to a month. This is not tolerable,” he said.

While emphasizing respect for environmental laws, he said public health must take priority.

“We want to protect the environment, but we have to protect the people first. The environment comes second. Our people will be exposed to disease and unsanitary conditions,” Osmeña said.

He floated the possibility of invoking the “public welfare clause” to allow interim measures, including continued use of SRP as a transfer point, until a more sustainable solution is secured.

Policy remains on hold

Mayor Nestor Archival earlier announced that strict enforcement of the “no segregation, no collection” policy, including citations and penalties under Ordinance No. 2031, would not be implemented this March.

Archival said segregation efforts would be ineffective without a stable and permanent landfill to receive the city’s waste, especially with Binaliw still closed and interim disposal options under regulatory review.

Under the ordinance, households and establishments are required to separate waste into biodegradable, non-biodegradable, recyclable, hazardous, and bulky categories. First-time violators face a P1,000 fine or four hours of community service, with stiffer penalties for repeat offenses.

Meanwhile, City officials are urging residents to begin segregating at home in preparation for eventual full enforcement.

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