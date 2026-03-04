Excessive off-street parking fees: Alcover flags them

Cebu City Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover. |CDN file

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Councilor Jun Alcover has called for an investigation into what he described as “the apparent overcharging” of parking fees by several privately owned off-street parking establishments.

He said their current rates violate Cebu City Ordinance No. 2089.

In a privilege speech delivered during the City Council’s March 3 session, Alcover said he was troubled by the complaints received by his office involving parking operators allegedly charging P30 to P40 for the first three hours upon entry, and P10 for each succeeding hour.

“These reported rates are clearly inconsistent with the provisions of Cebu City Ordinance No. 2089,” Alcover said, referring to the measure that sets standards and rate ceilings for privately owned “off-street” pay parking areas in the city.

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What the ordinance provides

Under Section 6 of Ordinance No. 2089:

Class A parking establishments, defined as those with concrete parking spaces, good facilities, and located near malls, hospitals, churches, and business centers, are authorized to charge only P20 for the first three hours and P5 for each succeeding hour.

Class B parking establishments, those with underdeveloped parking spaces or areas, are authorized to charge only P10 for the first three hours and P5 for each succeeding hour.

“The ordinance is explicit. The rate ceilings are clearly defined. There is no ambiguity in its language,” Alcover said.

He presented receipts obtained by his office, citing alleged collection ranging from P30 to P40 from 5 malls in Cebu City.

“Wa kini mahisubay sa atong ordinance. Makapangutana kita unsay ilang gibasihan niining ilang collections?” Alcover said.

(This did not follow our ordinance. We can’t help but ask where did they base their collections?)

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Enforcement in question

Alcover said the issue extended beyond pricing discrepancies, raising questions about regulatory compliance, consumer protection, and the enforcement of local laws.

“Parking services, though privately operated, are imbued with public interest,” he said.

He emphasized that even small excess charges, when multiplied daily across hundreds of motorists, could result in a substantial financial burden on the public.

The councilor questioned whether Ordinance No. 2089 is still being actively enforced.

“If it remains valid and in effect, then compliance must be mandatory. If economic realities necessitate adjustment of rates, then the proper recourse is legislative amendment — not unilateral imposition by private operators,” he said.

Based on the ordinance, the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO), formerly the Cebu City Traffic Operations Management (CITOM), is primarily tasked with enforcement, alongside other regulatory offices such as the Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO).

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Proposed executive session

Alcover moved for the City Council to conduct an executive session in aid of legislation to determine the extent of non‑compliance with Ordinance No. 2089.

He also asked concerned departments, including the CCTO and BPLO, to present their monitoring and enforcement mechanisms, invited representatives of privately owned off‑street parking operators to clarify their current rate structures, and proposed that the Council determine whether legislative amendments or stronger enforcement provisions are needed.

He sought authorization for the Sangguniang Panlungsod Secretariat to formally invite CCTO, BPLO, and affected parking operators to the proposed executive session.

“This Representation does not seek to unduly burden legitimate businesses. Rather, we seek to ensure fairness, transparency, and uniform implementation of duly enacted city laws,” Alcover said.

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Not the first parking issue raised

This is not the first time Alcover has flagged alleged irregularities in parking fee collections.

In May last year, he called for an investigation into the collection of parking fees on Sundays in designated pay parking zones, citing complaints against the Cebu Parking Management (CEPMA), a private firm operating under a joint venture agreement with the city government.

At that time, Alcover questioned the enforcement of City Ordinance No. 1293, which limits pay parking operations to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Mondays to Saturdays.

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