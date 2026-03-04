Risqué remarks about Anne Curtis at impeachment hearing: Suntay hit

Quezon City Rep. Bong Suntay —File photo by Ryan Leagogo | INQUIRER.net

MANILA, Philippines — For his lewd remarks about actress Anne Curtis, Quezon City Rep. Bong Suntay was called out on Tuesday by several of his colleagues.

The remarks were made by Suntay as he tried to establish a point during the hearing of impeachment complaints against Vice President Sara Duterte.

Suntay was criticizing the third impeachment complaint during the House committee on justice hearing, specifically the allegations that Duterte committed acts of political destabilization, sedition, and insurrection, as it appeared that the actions were merely attributed to the vice president.

According to Suntay, Duterte is being accused of sedition for just being present at an event or a rally where Marcos was criticized. Suntay added that there was nothing wrong with Duterte’s statements about being a designated survivor, since people could not be penalized for unenforceable statements or mere thoughts.

READ: For Sona day, Sara Duterte appoints self ‘designated survivor’

Suntay then referenced him seeing Curtis at a mall and imagining things, for which he said he could not be charged, as these were just his imagination.

“You know, young statement being the designated survivor, it’s not illegal. It’s not criminal. In fact, it’s a process in the United States, the mere utterance that I’m designating myself — In fact, that’s not possible: Can you designate yourself without a process? She just said it. Maybe she was just kidding,” he said in a mix of English and Filipino.

“Lastly, you know, once when I was in Shangri-La, I saw Anne Curtis. She is really beautiful. You know, a desire inside me welled up, I felt the heat, and I just imagined what could happen, but of course, that is only my imagination. But I think I cannot be charged for what I was able to imagine,” he added.

READ: Impeachment complaints vs Sara Duterte sufficient in form — House

The committee vice chairperson, San Juan Rep. Ysabel Maria Zamora, immediately moved to have Suntay’s remarks stricken from the hearing records.

Suntay objected, claiming there was nothing “sexual” about his remarks.

“Madam Chair, I would like to have those statements stricken off the record,” Zamora said.

“There is nothing sexual in what I said, nothing immoral. It’s just, I said, I imagined something. I think there is nothing wrong,” Suntay replied.

“Nevertheless, Madam Chair, I want that deleted from the record,” Manila Rep. Bienvenido Abante Jr. said.

Suntay said the committee was “starting a dangerous precedent” by censuring manifestations even if “neither illegal nor immoral.” In response, Zamora reminded Suntay that such statements should not come from lawmakers, especially as the country celebrates National Women’s Month.

READ: Pam welcomes Sara’s 2028 presidential bid

“So imagine, we are conducting a hearing, but now statements which are neither immoral nor illegal can be stricken out of the record without any reason,” Suntay said.

“Madam Chair, with all due respect to my friend Congressman Bong Suntay, it is just the start of the Women’s Month, and I don’t think that we should be hearing such comments from our dear colleagues. We’re not censuring anything, but we are reminding them that, in fact, we should support women by not saying these statements,” Zamora replied.

“The chair would like to state that if the manifestation of the justice member offends the sensitivity of the justice members, then it means we are crossing the boundaries already. After all, we rule here by the judgment of the justice members,” the committee chairperson, Batangas Rep. Gerville Luistro, said.

Earlier, the committee on justice started the discussions on the sufficiency in substance of the two remaining impeachment complaints against Duterte. For Tuesday, the third impeachment complaint filed by clergy members and lawyers was tackled.

The fourth complaint will be discussed on Wednesday.

Originally, four complaints were filed, but on Monday, the second group, led by Tindig Pilipinas co-convenor Kiko Aquino Dee, withdrew their complaint before the committee.

According to the group, they withdrew their petition and vowed to support the third complaint filed by clergy members and lawyers to expedite the proceedings.

READ: Second impeachment case vs Sara Duterte formally withdrawn

Later on, the committee on justice voted 22-10 to set aside the first impeachment complaint from the Makabayan Coalition for allegedly violating the one-year bar rule.

READ: 1st impeach rap vs VP Duterte set aside for violating one-year bar rule

Aside from the third rap, only the fourth impeachment complaint filed by lawyer Nathaniel Cabrera and endorsed by Manila Rep. Bienvenido Abante Jr. and Deputy Speaker Paolo Ortega V remains under the committee’s jurisdiction. /atm

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