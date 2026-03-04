Pretty Bubble Boutique reopens in Oakridge Business Park

Pretty Bubble Boutique reopened on Sunday, March 1, 2026, unveiling a new location at Oakridge Business Park and a redesigned two-floor setup that separates its puppy viewing area from grooming services and its retail section.

Pretty Bubble Boutique at Oakridge Business Park is open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The reopening drew customers and curious passersby who stopped to see the new space and ask staff about the boutique’s services, available breeds, and product line.

Pretty Bubble Boutique unveiling a new location at Oakridge Business Park

A new layout built around clearer sections

At its new address at Oak Tree Drive 1, Oakridge Business Park, Pretty Bubble now operates across two floors.

Soyoung Shin, Co-owner

“As many of you know, our Cebu branch is very special to us. It has been our home since 2015. Over the years, Pretty Bubble has also become a home to many families, and that inspired us to look for a space that is even prettier and more spacious than before,” co-owner Soyoung Shin said.

The first floor functions as the reception area, grooming station, and puppy gallery, which can accommodate up to 12 puppies. Visitors spent time in the gallery throughout reopening day, with many stopping to view the puppies.

Fur parents who attended the opening were also treated to a perk, with their pets offered a free grooming service during the event.

The second floor houses the pet grocery section, which the company said has expanded with a wider selection of pet essentials and more products sourced from South Korea. The shelves include everyday items intended for routine pet care, along with specialty products tied to the boutique’s Korean sourcing.

A Cebu branch with a long runway

For Pretty Bubble, the reopening also served as a marker of continuity. The business opened its first branch in Cebu in 2015, and over the years, built a customer base of returning families and pet owners.

That Cebu foundation later supported expansion outside the city. The company said it launched a Manila boutique in December 2022, describing it as a “new beginning” that allowed Pretty Bubble to reach more fur parents while maintaining its Cebu presence.

The new layout supports a longer visit, with clear sections across two floors that guide guests through the boutique’s main features.

Pretty Bubble Boutique at Oakridge Business Park is open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.