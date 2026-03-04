Evil spirits and fear: What the Church says

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CEBU, Philippines — When a video claiming paranormal activity inside a church sacristy in Danao City went viral, it reopened a centuries-old question that refuses to fade. What does the Catholic Church really teach about evil spirits, and how should the faithful respond?

The controversy began after a clip circulated on social media showing what was alleged to be a crying voice inside the sacristy of Santo Tomas de Villanueva Parish.

The parish dismissed the video as “fabricated.”

Danao parish slams paranormal video taken inside church: ‘Fabricated’

“Kini nga video, walay basehan ug usa ka buhat-buhat lamang,” the parish said in a statement.

(This video is without basis and was merely fabricated.)

What the Church means by “evil spirits”

In Catholic teaching, evil spirits are understood as fallen angels –beings who rebelled against God. The Church distinguishes between ordinary spiritual struggle (temptation) and extraordinary phenomena such as oppression or possession.

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According to Jose Francisco C. Syquia, chief exorcist of the Archdiocese of Manila and head of its Commission on Extraordinary Phenomena, most cases reported to the Church are not possession.

“They can influence our emotions. They can put thoughts in our mind, but they cannot force us to sin,” Syquia explained in previous interviews.

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Possession, he said, is considered the most extreme and rare form of spiritual attack, in which a demon is believed to take control of a person’s body, but not the soul. In such cases, individuals may have no recollection of what happened during episodes.

The Church, however, requires rigorous discernment before declaring a case as demonic. Medical and psychological explanations are first explored.

On possessions

The Philippines has periodically witnessed reports of alleged “mass possession” incidents in schools, including in Bohol and other provinces.

Syquia attributes some cases to exposure to occult practices, intense fear, trauma, or what he calls “emotional openings.” These are states of vulnerability that may coincide with psychological distress.

He has also warned against practices such as “spirit of the glass,” consulting albularyos (folk healers), or deliberately attempting to “open the third eye,” saying repeated exposure to occult rituals may predispose individuals to spiritual obsession.

But outside ecclesiastical circles, many psychologists describe such episodes as forms of collective stress response, historically referred to as mass hysteria, now more commonly termed mass psychogenic illness. These are phenomena in which shared anxiety or trauma manifests physically within a group.

The Church does not dismiss psychological factors. In fact, exorcists are instructed to rule them out.

“The Church is very cautious,” Syquia has said. He noted that not all unexplained experiences are demonic.

Why cases appear to rise

In recent years, Syquia has reported an increase in requests for spiritual assistance, at one point estimating around 10 suspected cases daily in 2022, and roughly 15 cases every three days in Metro Manila after the pandemic.

He links this to growing curiosity about occult practices, online rituals, horror-themed content, and trauma among young people, including bullying and abuse.

“A person who does these things will have an emotional opening because of fear,” he said, explaining that intense fear, anger, or unforgiveness can create psychological vulnerability.

Still, Church officials caution that increased reporting does not necessarily mean increased possession. Greater awareness and online access may simply be encouraging more people to seek help.

Sacramentals as spiritual reminders

The Church stresses that sacramentals such as rosaries, crucifixes, holy water, and religious images are not magical objects, but visible signs of faith meant to deepen a believer’s spiritual life.

Church leaders emphasize that these items are intended to focus the mind and heart on God, and that their true power lies in prayer, reverence, and the person’s relationship with Christ rather than in the objects themselves.

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