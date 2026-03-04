Sakura Fest 2026 brings cherry blossom season to SM J Mall

Spring arrives in full bloom at SM J Mall with the launch of Sakura Fest 2026, transforming The Atrium at the Upper Ground level into a vibrant celebration inspired by Japan’s iconic cherry blossom season.

Sakura Fest 2026 offers an inviting setting for families, friends, and visitors to enjoy Japanese-inspired flavors and cultural touches in one accessible venue.

Running from February 27 to March 15, the festival brings a touch of sakura to Cebu through curated Japanese flavors, themed experiences, and cultural activities.

A meaningful start to Sakura Fest 2026

The grand opening was graced by Yudai Ueno, Consul General of Japan in Cebu, who highlighted the significance of the celebration as 2026 marks 70 years of Philippines-Japan friendship. The milestone adds meaningful context to the festival, underscoring the longstanding ties between the two nations.

Cebuano personalities and media partners were in attendance for the ceremonial launch and were given a guided tour of the participating stalls, sampling each brand’s signature offerings.

The program also featured a hands-on origami session led by Paulina Suarez, where guests crafted paper cranes, or orizuru (折鶴), traditional symbols of hope and peace. Participants wrote their wishes on their creations and placed them on the Sakura Wish Tree, one of the festival’s interactive highlights.

A curated showcase of Japanese flavors and finds

Sakura Fest 2026 gathers a thoughtfully selected lineup of brands offering a blend of Japanese cuisine, pop culture, and creative retail concepts. Participating stalls include Anime Lane, Bakeology, The Beads Bar, Celso’s Crib, Okawari, The Puff Bakery, Say Cheese, Sushi Star, and Tsuki Gyoza.

Visitors can enjoy standout treats such as the Dubai Chewy Cookie, the viral ten yen coin treat, sakura-themed pastries, tanghulu and mochi, Japanese curry puff pies and tarts, sushi selections, and both dessert and savory gyoza.

Beyond the food offerings, guests can browse anime merchandise and create customizable DIY beaded accessories.

Festival activities and highlights

Beyond its dining and retail concepts, Sakura Fest extends into a series of scheduled activities and seasonal attractions designed to bring the spirit of cherry blossom season to life.

Festival Highlights:

Sakura Wish Tree – Open Daily

Sakura Dream Dome – Daily at 2 PM, 4 PM, and 7 PM

Kimono Meet – March 8 at 3 PM

Pause & Paint: Petals & Perspectives – March 14 at 3 PM

From visual displays to hands-on activities, the festival offers visitors multiple ways to engage and capture memorable moments beneath cascading pink blossoms.

A springtime celebration at SM J Mall

By bringing elements of Japan’s cherished sakura tradition to Cebu, SM J Mall creates a space where guests can experience a seasonal celebration close to home. Sakura Fest 2026 offers an inviting setting for families, friends, and visitors to enjoy Japanese-inspired flavors and cultural touches in one accessible venue.

Whether visiting for the food, the activities, or the atmosphere, Sakura Fest 2026 presents a refreshing springtime experience at SM J Mall, from February 27 to March 15.

For updates and event announcements, follow SM J Mall on Facebook.