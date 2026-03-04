Suntay sorry for Anne Curtis remarks but insists it carried no malice

Quezon City Rep. Bong Suntay attends a House of Representatives hearing on impeachment complaints against Vice President Sara Duterte on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. — Photo from Congressman Bong Suntay/Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Quezon City Rep. Bong Suntay apologized for his lewd remarks about actress Anne Curtis but stood by the analogy he made during a hearing on impeachment complaints against Vice President Sara Duterte, insisting it carried no malice.

Suntay issued his apology after several lawmakers — and even the actress’ sister, Jasmine Curtis-Smith — called him out, saying his comments were inappropriate, particularly as they were made during Women’s Month observances.

“For those who found the statement offensive, I apologize, but that was not my intention. My intention was to drive a point. During the hearing, someone suggested that it be removed from the record, but I said not to strike it off the record because the statement was made to make a point,” the lawmaker said in an interview with DZMM on Wednesday.

“I really don’t want it removed from the record. So I stand by the statement I made, the analogy I used. But if some people were offended, especially since it’s Women’s Month, as you mentioned, I’m sorry. However, if you read the context, there was truly no malice in it; it depends on whether the reader interpreted it with malice,” he added.

During the House committee on justice hearing on Tuesday, Suntay was criticizing the third impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte, which alleges political destabilization, sedition, and insurrection. He argued that some of the accusations were based solely on Duterte’s presence at events where President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was criticized, rather than on any concrete action.

Suntay said Duterte could not be held liable for sedition simply for attending a rally, and that there was nothing wrong with her statement about being a “designated survivor,” since people cannot be penalized for unenforceable statements or mere thoughts.

He then drew a personal analogy, recalling an incident in which he saw Curtis in a commercial establishment, admitting to imagining things, emphasizing that such thoughts could not be criminalized.

“You know, young statement being the designated survivor, it’s not illegal. It’s not criminal. In fact, it’s a process in the United States, the mere utterance that I’m designating myself — In fact, that’s not possible: Can you designate yourself without a process? She just said it. Maybe she was just kidding,” he said in a mix of English and Filipino.

“Lastly, you know, once when I was in Shangri-La, I saw Anne Curtis. She is really beautiful. You know, a desire inside me welled up, I felt the heat, and I just imagined what could happen, but of course, that is only my imagination. But I think I cannot be charged for what I was able to imagine,” he added.

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