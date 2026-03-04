Fake class, work suspension post due to ‘threat’ probed by PNP

FACADE OF CAMP CRAME [PNA FILE PHOTO]

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police (PNP) is probing a social media post claiming work and class suspensions due to a supposed security threat tied to the Middle East conflict.

In a statement Wednesday, PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said “there is no verified security threat that would warrant such an advisory” at present.

READ: Iran strikes may last 4 to 5 weeks, even longer – Trump

He said the post, which claims suspensions from March 4 to 6, did not come from any authorized government agency and ordered the PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group to trace its source for possible charges.

“We urge the public to remain calm and rely only on announcements released through official government channels,” he said.

“The deliberate spread of false information that causes unnecessary alarm is addressed under existing laws and will be dealt with accordingly.”

The PNP earlier said it has heightened security despite the absence of monitored threat of spillover from the Middle East conflict.

READ: CFO: All PH schools in Middle East ‘safe’ amid regional tension

Meanwhile, Nartatez said police are on standby to assist in the possible repatriation of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the Middle East.

“The Philippine National Police is ready to provide manpower and other resources for any plan of lead government agencies to bring home as many of our kababayan,” he said.

“We are putting a sufficient number of our personnel and resources on standby for this purpose.”

About 2.5 million Filipinos are in the Middle East, with at least 1,400 reportedly seeking repatriation amid recent air strikes.

The Department of Migrant Workers earlier said there is no mass repatriation yet, but assured assistance for affected OFWs.

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Police visibility has also been increased at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport to assist passengers bound for the Middle East who are affected by flight cancellations. (PNA)

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