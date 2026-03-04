No rice, fuel shortage in Cebu; retailers warned vs price gouging

Mandaue City vendors say rice prices were already going up before tensions flared up in the Middle East on Feb. 28. | | CDN Digital Photo / Mary Rose Sagarino

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Despite the ongoing tensions in the Middle East, supplies of fuel and rice remains stable in Cebu province.

However, several retailers have taken advantage of the crisis to sell basic commodities, particularly rice, at exorbitant prices, prompting local officials here to issue a stern warning.

READ: Asian nations evacuate citizens as Middle East war escalates

As far as Cebu is concerned, fuel and rice stocks here are sufficient, said Gov. Pamela Baricuatro.

“There is no shortage of fuel and rice,” she said in a briefing on Wednesday, March 4.

The Capitol, however, has received reports of merchants manipulating the prices of rice after tensions broke out in the Middle East.

“Watch out because we are monitoring, and I’m urging… please do not take advantage of the situation,” Baricuatro said.

‘Above ₱58 is too costly’

Prevailing suggest retail price (SRP) for rice currently ranges between ₱55 and ₱58. But according to the Capitol, some sellers in undisclosed areas have already started selling the staple at ₱70 per kilogram.

“That’s beyond the SRP already,” said Aldwen Empaces, assistant provincial administrator.

READ: Middle East crisis: Oil price hike might push peso back to 59:$1

“Our team has been doing price-monitoring rounds in the province and we will come up with a report identifying retailers involved in price manipulation and abuse.”

Cushioning the economy, repatriation

Earlier, the Capitol implemented a new set of measures to cushion Cebu from the economic fallout of the Middle East war.

According to the governor, provincial officials have also started coordinating with national government agencies in case the need to repatriate Cebuanos from the region arises.

“So far, we haven’t received any requests for repatriation. But that (possible repatriation) was part of what we discussed with OWWA (Overseas Workers and Welfare Administration),” explained Baricuatro.

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