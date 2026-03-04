Cebu women group slams Bong Suntay for remarks on Anne Curtis

PHOTO SHOWS Bong Suntay (left) and the logo of the Gabriela Youth USC | FILE PHOTOS

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A Cebu‑based women’s youth group has denounced the remarks made by Quezon City Rep. Bong Suntay during an impeachment hearing, saying his comments mirror the sexual harassment and violence Filipino women experience daily.

In a statement sent to CDN Digital on Wednesday, March 4, Gabriela Youth – USC, an organization that advocates for women, children, and the LGBTQ+ community at the University of San Carlos, said Suntay’s analogy involving actress Anne Curtis was “not far off from the sexual harassment and violence Filipino women face every day.”

“We are living in a society where discrimination and objectification are commodified, paraded, and institutionalized,” the group said, citing human trafficking, prostitution, domestic violence, and economic exploitation affecting women and children.

READ: Suntay hit for risqué remarks about Anne Curtis at impeachment hearing

Controversy during the impeachment hearing

The statement came after Bong Suntay drew criticism for remarks he made during a House committee on justice hearing tackling the impeachment complaints against Vice President Sara Duterte.

During the hearing, Suntay was questioning the third impeachment complaint, which alleged political destabilization, sedition, and insurrection. He argued that unenforceable statements or mere thoughts should not be criminalized.

To illustrate his point, he recounted seeing Curtis at a mall and imagining “what could happen,” adding that he could not be charged for what he described as mere imagination.

The remarks led to objections from several lawmakers. San Juan Rep. Ysabel Maria Zamora moved to have the statement stricken from the record, while Manila Rep. Bienvenido Abante Jr. also sought its deletion.

Batangas Rep. Gerville Luistro, who chaired the hearing, noted that manifestations that offend members’ sensitivities might be crossing boundaries.

The incident occurred at the start of National Women’s Month.

Suntay later apologized to those who were offended but maintained that his analogy carried no malice and was meant to illustrate a legal point. He said he stood by the statement and did not want it removed from the record.

READ: Suntay sorry for Anne Curtis risqué comment but insists no malice

‘Larger pattern’ of policies

Gabriela Youth–USC said the issue extended beyond a single remark.

The group pointed to Suntay’s defense of Duterte in the impeachment proceedings and argued that his statements reflect a pattern of anti-poor and pro-militaristic policies that disproportionately affect women from the working and peasant sectors.

Among the issues it cited were the 12 percent value-added tax, alleged underfunding of basic social services such as healthcare and housing, gaps in protections for domestic workers, rising sex trafficking cases, and the country’s labor export policy, which affects overseas Filipino workers — many of whom are women.

The organization also criticized what it described as the prioritization of military advancement, saying such policies contribute to the growth of red-light districts in parts of the country, including Cebu.

“These issues remain overlooked and unaddressed because our lawmakers create a system that benefits from the oppression and exploitation of our basic sectors,” the group said.

Online reaction

Netizens commenting on CDN Digital’s social media post about the incident also expressed disapproval.

One commenter said public servants must “choose every word properly,” noting that the analogy shifted attention away from the issue being discussed. Another described the comparison as inappropriate and offensive, while a third called the remarks “bastos.”

Call for youth engagement

Gabriela Youth–USC urged young people to take part in campaigns to end violence against women and children, framing the issue as part of broader economic and political inequalities.

“We remember that this case is not only happening to Anne Curtis but to a wide majority of women and children across the Philippines and the world,” the group said.

The House committee on justice has begun deliberations on the remaining impeachment complaints against Duterte after one complaint was withdrawn and another was set aside for allegedly violating the one-year bar rule.

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