Are you writing right? Common grammar slip-ups and quick fixes

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CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuanos are known for their proficiency in the English language. Over time, many English expressions have blended into everyday Cebuano, becoming staples of the language.

But are these expressions always grammatically correct?

With the surging popularity of social media lingo, it has become normal for people to evade the laws of grammar and head straight to pressing the send button immediately after writing.

Here are some of the most common grammar slip-ups you may encounter.

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“For a while sa ha”

Asked to wait “for a while sa ha” but left hanging? Blame the grammar.

To say “for a while” as substitute for “wait a minute” constitutes yet another grammatical mistake. Although “while” signifies a period (that accommodates two or more actions as in singing while doing the dishes), to wait for “a while” means to do so for a long time, not briefly.

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A quick fix for that is “please hold on” or “wait a bit”.

So next time you hear “for a while,” maybe brace yourself to wait for ages.

Double trouble: redundancy

“Comment down below” is a phrase your favorite vlogger probably uses often. Audiences usually overlook the use of “down” and “below.” But they result in redundancy as both direct the interlocutor downward.

Quick Fix: “Comment below” or “drop a comment.”

Ambush interview — or is it?

“Nikaon na ka,” or “You work at IT Park.”

First of all, is any of these a question? If so, where’s the question mark? Punctuation may be the fix for you.

While dispensing with punctuation has become a trend, using them clarifies your intent and helps you convey your message.

So next time you hit up your crush, be sure to add a question mark to your queries to keep the conversation flowing.

As chronically online people say, “pogi typings” matter. That seals the deal.

There are definitely more than just three slip-ups, so here are a few honorable mentions:

“This” (singular) and “These” (plural). Make sure you use the word with the matching number or quantity of referents.

“Your” (referring to possession) and “You’re” (a contraction of you are).

“It’s” (it is) and “Its” (referring to possession).

Next time you text, post, or pen a letter, pause for a quick grammar check. Practice, mga ka-Siloy, and watch your English skills level up.