Castro slams Suntay, says ‘sexual innuendo’ not a compliment

WOMEN POWER. Clad in purple, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro holds a press briefing in Malacañang on Wednesday (March 4, 2026), addressing issues including the recent controversial sexist remarks of a lawmaker. Purple is widely recognized as the international color for women, symbolizing justice, dignity, and equality. (RTVM screengrab)

MANILA, Philippines – Malacañang on Wednesday rebuked remarks made by a lawmaker that drew fierce backlash, warning that publicly expressed “fantasies” about women may constitute sexual harassment under the law.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro responded to questions regarding controversial statements attributed to a congressman, saying such remarks go beyond personal opinion.

“Kapag ito’y ibinulalas niya at ipinagmalaki sa publiko, ang kanyang pagpapantasya sa isang babae (When he blurts it out and even boasts about his fantasy about a woman in public), that is definitely a sexual innuendo,” Castro said in a press briefing.

READ: Risqué remarks about Anne Curtis at impeachment hearing: Suntay hit

“Hindi po ito masasabing walang krimen. The mere fact na sinabi niya ito in public, to the public, pertaining to a particular person. It is already covered by Safe Spaces Act (We can’t say there is no crime committed. The mere fact that he said it in public, to the public, pertaining to a particular person, it is already covered by the Safe Spaces Act),” she added.

Republic Act 11313 or the Safe Spaces Act penalizes gender-based sexual harassment in streets, public spaces, workplaces and online platforms.

Quezon City 4th District Rep. Bong Suntay has come under fire for saying during Tuesday’s hearing of the House justice committee that he felt “desires” after seeing actress Anne Curtis in person.

READ: Cebu women group slams Bong Suntay for remarks on Anne Curtis

Asked if she was personally offended, Castro, a lawyer by profession, said she was “offended on behalf of all women.”

“Dapat ba bang ipagpasalamat na ang lalaki ay nag-iisip ng malaswa sa iyong pagkababae? (Should a woman be grateful that a man is thinking lewd thoughts about her?),” she asked.

Wearing purple, which is widely recognized as the international color for women, Castro also questioned whether an apology would suffice.

READ: Suntay hit for risqué remarks about Anne Curtis at impeachment hearing

“Nagawa niya na eh. Consummated na po. Nakita na po natin kung ano ang nasa isip niya (He already did it. It has been consummated. We have already seen what is in his mind),” she said.

She ended the briefing with a broader message this Women’s Month.

“Kababaihan hindi dapat ginagawang paksa ng malaswa na pananalita. Let us end the culture of objectifying women… Hindi kami babae lang, babae kami (Women should not be made subjects of lewd remarks. Let us end the culture of objectifying women… We are not just ‘female,’ we are women).”

Apologize

Meanwhile, Senator Risa Hontiveros urged Suntay to apologize for the “repulsive” remarks against Curtis, saying there was “absolutely no excuse” for the comments.

She said sexual comments and suggestions may constitute gender-based harassment under the Safe Spaces Act, also known as the “Bawal Bastos Law”, which she authored.

READ: Suntay sorry for Anne Curtis risqué comment but insists no malice

The senator added that it was “more troubling” that Suntay continued to insist that there was nothing wrong with his statement, reminding the lawmaker that he is duty-bound to uphold the law.

“Huwag nating hayaang maging normal ang kabastusan. Patuloy tayong manindigan para sa kababaihan (Let us not allow vulgarity to become normal. Let us continue to stand up for women),” Hontiveros said, as the country marks National Women’s Month. (With report from Wilnard Bacelonia/PNA)

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