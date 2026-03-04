Fuel price risks puts Cebu City on heightened alert

Fuel prices may rise further next week —I NQUIRER.net file photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government has placed the locale under a Heightened State of Economic and Operational Preparedness amid fears that war in the Gulf region could trigger global fuel price hikes and ripple through the local economy.

In a public advisory issued on Wednesday, March 4, Mayor Nestor Archival said rising oil prices may drive up transportation costs, food prices, and the cost of basic commodities in the coming weeks.

“When fuel prices go up, transportation, food, and basic commodities are also affected,” Archival said, calling for “discipline, preparedness, and unity.”

READ: Cebu City assures support for OFWs, families amid Middle East crisis

Strict fuel use in city government

Under the heightened preparedness status, all city departments must strictly manage fuel consumption and ensure that they use government vehicles only for essential services.

“We must protect public funds to ensure uninterrupted delivery of services to our people,” the mayor said.

Waste disposal costs could double

Archival also warned of a possible surge in waste disposal expenses.

The city’s current annual waste disposal budget stands at around ₱500 million. However, with the transfer of residual waste disposal to Aloguinsan, hauling and fuel expenses could push costs to ₱1 billion, and possibly ₱1.5 billion to ₱2 billion depending on fuel price movements.

“This is a serious financial responsibility,” Archival said.

He urged residents to help lower landfill-bound waste by practicing segregation, composting biodegradable materials, and recycling to reduce residual trash.

“The less waste we send to the landfill, the lower our costs,” he added.

Food security, household measures

The mayor also cautioned that food prices may rise if global oil costs spike.

He encouraged households, where possible, to grow vegetables through backyard or container gardening.

“Food security begins at home,” Archival said.

He likewise urged residents to conserve electricity and water by turning off unused appliances, avoiding unnecessary power consumption, and using water responsibly.

“Saving energy and water not only lowers your bills — it strengthens our city’s overall resilience,” he said.

Link to Middle East tensions

The city’s heightened preparedness follows escalating hostilities in the Middle East involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, which have raised fears of a broader regional conflict and potential disruptions in global oil supply.

Earlier this week, Cebu City assured that it would assist residents affected by the crisis abroad, particularly overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their families.

Archival said the city is preparing to coordinate with the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration and the Department of Foreign Affairs for verified information, repatriation updates, and reintegration services should the need arise.

The government has tasked barangays to help identify families with members working in affected Gulf countries and facilitate temporary aid and referrals if necessary.

Officials said the situation abroad could affect not only the safety of Filipinos in the region but also global oil prices, overseas employment, and travel — factors that may have economic consequences for families in Cebu.

Despite the uncertainties, Archival said the city remains stable and proactive.

“Cebu City remains ready,” he said.

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