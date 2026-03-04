Bid to impeach VP: House panel finds 4th rap sufficient in substance

Vice President Sara Duterte | INQUIRER photo / GRIG C. MONTEGRANDE

MANILA, Philippines — The fourth impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte was also declared sufficient in substance on Wednesday by the House of Representatives’ committee on justice — which means that two raps passed the sufficiency tests.

A total of 54 committee members voted to declare the fourth impeachment complaint filed by lawyer Nathaniel Cabrera sufficient in substance; only one voted against it — Quezon City Rep. Bong Suntay — while no one abstained.

READ: Impeachment complaints vs Sara Duterte sufficient in form — House

With the two remaining complaints deemed sufficient in substance — as 54 lawmakers also deemed the third impeachment complaint filed by clergy members and lawyers as sufficient — committee vice chairperson and San Juan Rep. Ysabel Maria Zamora moved that a notice be issued to Duterte.

“In view of the finding of the sufficiency in substance of the two impeachment complaints, I move to issue notice to the vice president, to the respondent in the impeachment complaints, to file her answer to the impeachment complaints within the non-extendible period of 10 calendar days from receipt of this notice,” Zamora said.

The motion was approved by committee chairperson and Batangas Rep. Gerville Luistro after it was properly seconded and no one objected.

Seven grounds

The fourth rap mentions seven grounds, similar to the impeachment complaint that was filed by 215 lawmakers last February 5, 2025:

Alleged culpable violation of the constitution, betrayal of public trust, and other high crimes due to the assassination plot, sedition and subversion of constitutional order

Alleged betrayal of public trust, graft and corruption due to the misuse and malversation of CF allocations

Alleged graft and corruption, bribery, procurement irregularities, command responsibility due to her disbursement of public funds to unauthorized recipients

Alleged bribery, procurement irregularities, and related corruption for bribing DepEd officials through monetary gifts

Alleged unexplained wealth, SALN violations, bank records and financial forensics

Alleged high crimes, pattern of abuse, threats, incitement and interference with civilian supremacy

Alleged pattern of abuse and cumulative misconduct doctrine

READ: Second impeachment rap vs Duterte dropped

Mamamayang Liberal party-list Rep. Leila de Lima endorsed the third complaint, while Deputy Speaker Paolo Ortega V and Manila Rep. Bienvenido Abante Jr. sponsored the fourth rap.

Under the House Rules of the 19th Congress, adopted by the 20th Congress, particularly Rule II of the Rules of Procedure in Impeachment Proceedings, once a complaint is deemed sufficient in substance, the committee on justice would be giving the respondent — Duterte — a copy of the complaint.

10 days to reply

The respondent is allowed to provide a reply within 10 calendar days from receipt of the notice, and from then on, the complainants can also file a reply.

After receiving the replies, the committee will hold a hearing and submit a report within 60 session days.

“The Committee on Justice after hearing, and by a majority vote of all its Members, shall submit its report to the House containing its findings and recommendations within sixty (60) session days from the referral to it of the verified complaint and/or resolution,” the Rules said.

“Together with the report shall be a formal resolution of the Committee regarding the disposition of the complaint which shall be calendared for consideration by the House within ten (10) session days from receipt thereof,” it added.

READ: What to expect: VP Sara Duterte’s impeachment proceedings

Plenary debate

Any decision from the committee would be up for plenary consideration, with a one-third nominal vote needed to approve the recommendation — regardless if it is to impeach the official or dismiss the complaints.

If the recommendation to impeach is approved, the resolution will be forwarded to the Senate.

Originally, four complaints were filed, but the second set of complainants, led by Tindig Pilipinas co-convenor Kiko Aquino Dee, submitted a letter to the Office of the House Secretary General and appeared before the committee last Monday to withdraw their complaint.

According to the group, they withdrew their petition and vowed to support the third complaint filed by clergy members and lawyers to expedite the proceedings.

READ: Second impeachment case vs Sara Duterte formally withdrawn

On Monday also, the committee on justice voted 22-10 to set aside the first impeachment complaint from the Makabayan Coalition for allegedly violating the one-year bar rule. /aplREAD: 1st impeach rap vs VP Duterte set aside for violating one-year bar rule

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