Enforcer used impounded motorcycle? Cebu City police probes

The photo uploaded by Tristan Jayford Laude, shows a member of the Traffic Enforcement Unit allegedly using an impounded motorcycle last Saturday, March 28. | Photo courtesy of Tristan Jayford Laude

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) has launched an investigation following a complaint that a member of the Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU) allegedly used a motorcycle impounded for a traffic violation.

Police Col. George Ylanan, officer-in-charge of CCPO, said authorities currently verify the circumstances surrounding the allegation, stressing that statements from the police will only be based on established facts.

READ: EXPLAINER: How LTO-7 identifies, impounds modified mufflers

“Ato ning gipa-conductan og investigation. Ongoing ang atoang investigation kay kani man gud, kinahanglan gyud nato og documents gyud para dili ta reckless sa atoang sultion. Dapat ang atoang ipagawas nga statements, based gyud sa facts,” Ylanan said in an interview with the media on Wednesday, March 4.

(We have directed the conduct of an investigation. The probe goes on. We need documents so that we will not make reckless pronouncements. Our statements must be based on facts.)

Complaint raised online

The issue surfaced after a motorcycle owner, identified online as Tristan Jayford Laude, aked in a post on social media whether authorities are allowed to use vehicles that they impound.

Laude said authorities confiscated his motorcycle last Saturday, February 28, along the South Road Properties (SRP) for allegedly having a modified muffler.

READ: What’s a modified muffler and why is it illegal?

In his post, he claimed he later saw the same motorcycle in use following day, March 1. He also raised concerns about possible damage to the vehicle or liability should an accident occur.

The owner, moreover, questioned whether enforcers followed proper procedures in handling impounded vehicles, saying he expected that he expected the personnel to tow them or load them onto transfer vehicles.

Authorities urge formal complaint

Ylanan said the complainant has been advised to file a formal complaint so that officials and the respondent can address the matter “in a proper forum.”

Police said the investigation will determine whether any personnel violated existing procedures governing impounded vehicles.

Motorcycles transferred to impounding area

In a separate post, the Traffic Enforcement Unit said its personnel, in coordination with the Cebu City Traffic and Transportation Office (CCTO), transported eight impounded motorcycles from the CCPO headquarters to the Land Transportation Office (LTO) impounding area in Talisay City.

Authorities said they confiscated the motorcycles for violations of Republic Act 4136, or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code, Joint Administrative Order 2014-01, and other traffic regulations.

As of this writing, the CCPO said its investigation continues while police await the possible filing of a formal complaint regarding the alleged use of the impounded motorcycle.

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