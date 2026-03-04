Cebu businesses urged to prepare amid Middle East tensions

Skyline view of Cebu City | CDN Digital File Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Local businesses here are urged to take proactive and precautionary measures against potential economic disruptions brought by escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) made this call on Wednesday, March 4, as oil prices climbed even higher on worries about the widening war in the region.

The group, in a statement, pointed out that the Philippines, which is heavily dependent on imported fuel, is expected to feel the strain.

READ: Business as usual: Cebuanos in Middle East cope with tensions

The country may face higher transportation costs, increased electricity rates, and rising prices of basic goods and services.

And Cebu, a trade-driven and tourism-dependent economy, is particularly vulnerable to these pressures, the group added.

“For Cebu, these pressures will cascade across sectors,” the chamber said.

Higher fuel and logistics costs will also likely impact manufacturers, exporters, retailers, and transport operators.

Likewise, businesses that rely on imported raw materials may face additional challenges, including supply chain disruptions and currency fluctuations.

CCCI is the largest business-oriented group here, composed of over 1,000 members.

READ: Asian nations evacuate citizens as Middle East war escalates

Strategies

To help mitigate these risks, the CCCI recommended that businesses adopt a range of precautionary strategies.

These include conducting scenario planning to assess potential outcomes, recalibrating sales and growth targets in anticipation of softer demand, and reviewing pricing strategies with consumer sensitivity.

They also recommended strengthening operational efficiencies, securing supply chains, exploring alternative sourcing options, and preserving liquidity through contingency reserves.

At the same time, the Chamber called on government agencies to closely monitor inflationary pressures, ensure energy supply stability, and provide timely support mechanisms for MSMEs should conditions worsen.

“While the situation remains fluid, preparedness and prudence will be key,” the CCCI emphasized.

Wider implications

The war has reportedly disrupted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow but vital corridor that carries a significant share of the world’s oil exports. This raises fears of supply shocks that could ripple across energy-importing economies.

The Chamber warned of wider economic implications if tensions persist.

Global market uncertainty could dampen investments, weaken consumer confidence, and slow tourist arrivals.

READ: Price freeze on basic goods urged if MidEast conflict drags on

Micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which make up the bulk of Cebu’s business community, are particularly at risk.

With thinner profit margins and limited financial buffers, MSMEs may struggle with sudden increases in operating costs, fluctuating demand, and interruptions in supply chains, the Chamber explained.

Additionally, remittances from Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) in the Middle East, a critical pillar of domestic consumption, may be impacted.

“We must not forget that we are, in many ways, paying for the safety and security of our OFWs in the region, and their welfare remains a top national priority,” the statement added.

Access to working capital could also tighten if financial markets react negatively to prolonged geopolitical instability. / with reports from Associated Press, INQUIRER.net

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