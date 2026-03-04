SILOY IS WATCHING: Blocked sidewalk endangers pedestrians

Pedestrians walk on Escario Street close to its intersection with Gorordo Avenue, Cebu City as construction materials encroach the sidewalk. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Pedestrians near the corner of N. Escario Street and Gorordo Avenue in Cebu City walk on the road as building materials obstruct the sidewalk.

Motorcycles, cars, and public utility vehicles pass through the busy street every day. As the sidewalk is blocked, pedestrians are forced to walk into the traffic to move on.

A Ka-Siloy said the obstruction has remained for years, compromising pedestrian safety.

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“I think it’s been more than five years already, though I’m not exactly sure,” the Ka-Siloy told CDN Digital.

Sidewalk turned into construction space

Piles of sand and gravel, stacked construction materials, and metal fencing now occupy part of the sidewalk.

These obstructions leave pedestrians with no safe space to walk.

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Workers, students, and commuters step onto the road to pass the area.

“Since there is no more sidewalk, pedestrians walk on the road together with motorcycles and cars,” the source said. “It causes traffic, and it’s really dangerous.”

Traffic becomes heavier during peak hours along N. Escario Street and Gorordo Avenue, increasing the risk for pedestrians.

A problem that became normalized

Residents say people have grown used to the obstruction.

“I think people normalized it because the government did nothing about it,” the source said. “People don’t have the resources or power to correct it.”

The source also raised concerns about inconsistent enforcement of regulations.

He said authorities may hesitate to act when construction projects involve influential individuals or businesses.

Calls to clear the sidewalk

The source urged authorities to clear the obstruction and restore the sidewalk.

“They must remove the sand, fence, and construction supplies on the sidewalk,” he said. “That will remove the obstruction.”

Sidewalks exist to protect pedestrians, especially in busy urban corridors.

But in this part of Cebu City, pedestrians still walk beside moving vehicles because the sidewalk has in effect vanished.

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