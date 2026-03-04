A new fun experience at Fantasy World SM Seaside City Cebu

Cebu City welcomes a vibrant new destination for family entertainment with the grand opening of Fantasy World at SM Seaside City Cebu.

Gather your loved ones and get ready to experience the newest amusement destination in Cebu.

On February 28, 2026, the doors swung open to a magical indoor playground designed to delight both the young and the young-at-heart. Located at the Lower Ground Level of the Cube Wing, this new attraction promises a world of excitement and adventure for everyone.

Fantasy World is a comprehensive amusement hub where unforgettable memories await. Families and friends can dive into a variety of thrilling activities.

Feel the rush on the bumper cars, soar through the air on the mini zipline, or test your agility on the ninja obstacle course. For those who love to jump and play, expansive trampolines and a massive ball pool offer endless fun.

The experience extends beyond physical activities. The park also features a wide array of classic and modern arcade games, perfect for some friendly competition.

Additionally, creative role-play zones allow children to explore their imaginations, transforming into chefs, doctors, or firefighters for a day. It’s an all-in-one destination where you can slide, race, jump, and play from morning until night.

Whether you are looking for a weekend adventure with your kids or a fun-filled outing with friends, Fantasy World offers a fresh and exciting option. Step into this enchanting space and rediscover the joy of play. Gather your loved ones and get ready to experience the newest amusement destination in Cebu only at SM Seaside City Cebu.