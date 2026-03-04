Bong Suntay: Female celebs slam ‘desire’ remark on Anne Curtis

Celebrities Lotlot de Leon, Karen Davila, Nadine Lustre and Bianca Gonzalez condemn Bong Suntay’s ‘desire’ remark on Anne Curtis.

Female celebrities are up in arms against Quezon City Rep. Bong Suntay for his recent remarks about his “desire” for Anne Curtis at a public hearing, calling it an act of indecency unbecoming of a public servant.

Karen Davila, Bianca Gonzalez, Lotlot de Leon and Nadine Lustre called out Suntay for saying he felt desire well up in him when he saw Curtis at a mall, imagining what could have happened then.

Suntay made the remark on Tuesday, March 3 at the congressional hearing on the impeachment complaint filed against his ally, Vice President Sara Duterte, who was being investigated for her “designated survivor” statements, which he said could not be penalized because she did not act on it—the same way he also had “desire” for Curtis but that it only stayed in his “imagination.”

A clip of Suntay saying such was re-shared on social media pages, drawing reactions from Curtis’ fellow celebrities.

Davila, on her X page, implored Suntay, “Please keep your sick thoughts to yourself.”

“A congressman. A representative of the people. Paid by the people. A husband, a father with daughters. Without the consciousness, knowledge or decency of how women should be talked about,” the broadcast journalist said. “More than striking his comments off the record, he should apologize. Women’s Month pa talaga.”

Gonzalez, for her part, said, “Please let us NOT NORMALIZE THIS BEHAVIOR. DISGUSTING, especially for a public servant.”

“The fact that there is no remorse, no clue as to why what he said was offensive and inappropriate, and even commented in an interview that ‘she should take my remark as a compliment’ is what makes this disgusting comment even more disgusting,” she stressed.

De Leon chimed in on the matter through the comments section of INQUIRER.net‘s quote card of Suntay.

READ: Cebu women group slams Bong Suntay for remarks on Anne Curtis

“OMG! And you’re supposed to be a STATESMAN!? To even speak about this out loud! Have you no decency at all?!?” the actress addressed Suntay.

Lustre, meanwhile, pointed out how there were those who even found Suntay’s remark amusing. “Kadiri.”

Other celebrities who also expressed their dismay were Angel Locsin, Bela Padilla, Ivana Alawi, Kyline Alcantara, Barbie Imperial, Kylie Verzosa, and Michelle Madrigal.

Anne’s sister Jasmine Curtis-Smith and their mom Carmen have also condemned Suntay, calling him “disgusting” and a “sick man.”

Suntay has apologized for his lewd remarks about Curtis but stood by the analogy he made, insisting it carried no malice.

Curtis, who earlier reunited with her husband Erwan Heussaff and their daughter Dahlia in Oman after her flight was rerouted due to the conflict in the Middle East, has yet to publicly speak about Suntay’s remark as of this writing.

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