SM Seaside City Cebu strengthens fire safety efforts in observance of National Fire Prevention Month

In observance of National Fire Prevention Month, SM Seaside City Cebu conducted a comprehensive fire drill on March 3, 2026, reinforcing its continued commitment to safety and emergency preparedness.

By integrating operational preparedness exercises with community-based educational programs, SM Seaside City Cebu underscores its sustained commitment to safety.

The comprehensive drill executed realistic emergency situations to assess and enhance coordination among the mall’s employees, tenants, and the SM Emergency Response Team (SMERT), ensuring a unified and efficient response during critical incidents. The activity formed part of the mall’s ongoing efforts to regularly evaluate and strengthen its emergency management protocols.

Following the drill, The Fire Square Roadshow launched at the Cube Wing Atrium in partnership with Bureau of Fire Protection Region VII. The event was attended by Fire Chief Superintendent Fred Trajeras Jr., Regional Director of the Bureau of Fire Protection Region VII, and Mr. Dennis Francis Pastor, Chief of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office. The initiative offers children an educational, hands-on experience centered on fire prevention and safety awareness.

Through guided demonstrations and interactive learning stations, participants are introduced to basic firefighting techniques, emergency response procedures, and practical fire safety measures applicable both at home and in public spaces. The two-day roadshow continues today, March 4, providing more children the opportunity to participate in the program.

Other SM malls across Cebu also held simultaneous fire drills on March 3, underscoring a unified and proactive commitment to the safety of shoppers, tenants, and the community.

By integrating operational preparedness exercises with community-based educational programs, SM Seaside City Cebu underscores its sustained commitment to safety—prioritizing not only robust systems and infrastructure, but also shared vigilance and responsibility.