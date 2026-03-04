Cebu Daily News – Top Stories: March 4, 2026
Read on for the top stories from Cebu Daily News (March 4, 2026)
Now you can withdraw P1M cash without calling BSP’s attention
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has raised the cash withdrawal threshold that triggers enhanced due diligence (EDD) to ₱1 million from ₱500,000. The BSP said that Circular 1230 increases the limit to focus on higher-risk activity while streamlining legitimate and recurring transactions.
Tom O calls out Cenro over waste segregation
Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña has cast doubt on the Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office’s (CCenro) ability to lead the enforcement of the city’s long-delayed “no segregation, no collection” policy.
“Ccenro, as far as I’m concerned, has practically zero output. I don’t know what accomplishments they have…. And now we expect them to go through every piece of garbage to see to it that everyone is informed on how to separate. I think this is overwhelming,” the vice mayor added.
Public backlash vs Suntay over risque Anne Curtis remarks
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For his lewd remarks about actress Anne Curtis, several of Quezon City Rep. Bong Suntay’s colleagues called him out on Tuesday.
Suntay made the remarks as he tried to establish a point during the hearing of impeachment complaints against Vice President Sara Duterte.
Latest stories in the Middle East
US distances from Iran leader’s death
The Pentagon’s policy chief on Tuesday distanced the United States from the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, saying an Israeli strike killed him.
Asian nations evacuate citizens as Middle East war escalates
China, Pakistan, India, and Australia were among the countries rushing to assist nationals stranded in the region. Airspace closures and security concerns continued to disrupt travel.
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