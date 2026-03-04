Cebu Daily News – Top Stories: March 4, 2026

Read on for the top stories from Cebu Daily News (March 4, 2026)

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas. (File photo from the Philippine Daily Inquirer)

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has raised the cash withdrawal threshold that triggers enhanced due diligence (EDD) to ₱1 million from ₱500,000. The BSP said that Circular 1230 increases the limit to focus on higher-risk activity while streamlining legitimate and recurring transactions.

Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña | CDN Digital file photo

Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña has cast doubt on the Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office’s (CCenro) ability to lead the enforcement of the city’s long-delayed “no segregation, no collection” policy.

“Ccenro, as far as I’m concerned, has practically zero output. I don’t know what accomplishments they have…. And now we expect them to go through every piece of garbage to see to it that everyone is informed on how to separate. I think this is overwhelming,” the vice mayor added.

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Quezon City Rep. Bong Suntay | INQUIRER.net file photo

For his lewd remarks about actress Anne Curtis, several of Quezon City Rep. Bong Suntay’s colleagues called him out on Tuesday.

Suntay made the remarks as he tried to establish a point during the hearing of impeachment complaints against Vice President Sara Duterte.

Latest stories in the Middle East

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, delivers his Friday prayer sermon, in front of a picture of the late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, at the Tehran University campus in Tehran, Iran, Nov. 5, 2004. | AP Photo / Vahid Salemi

The Pentagon’s policy chief on Tuesday distanced the United States from the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, saying an Israeli strike killed him.

Black smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike. It targeted the office of the Hezbollah affiliated Al-Manar TV station in Beirut, southern suburb of Haret Hreik on March 3, 2026. An Israeli strike hit the south Beirut office of Al-Manar TV. The broadcaster affiliated with Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah, reported the strike on March 3. Israel “targets the Al-Manar Channel building in the Haret Hreik area,” Al-Manar wrote on Telegram. The message referred to a part of south Beirut. | AFP photo / Fadel Itani

China, Pakistan, India, and Australia were among the countries rushing to assist nationals stranded in the region. Airspace closures and security concerns continued to disrupt travel.

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