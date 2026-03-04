Banilad hit-and-run: NBI-7 strengthens evidence in probe

The car allegedly driven by 21-year-old Sean Andrew Pajarillo that struck another vehicle and 23-year-old Kingston Ralph Ko Cheng, who later died from the severity of his injuries. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7) is consolidating evidence in its investigation into the fatal Banilad hit-and-run that killed Kingston Ralph Ko Cheng, while examining possible additional charges that may arise from the case.

The update came after NBI-7 Regional Director Jose Ermie Monsanto paid a courtesy visit to the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) headquarters at Camp Sotero Cabahug on Wednesday, March 4.

READ: Kingston Cheng hit-and-run update: Ombudsman to probe ‘lapses’

Monsanto met with CCPO Officer-in-Charge Police Col. George Ylanan to discuss coordination on ongoing investigations. He said the meeting aimed to strengthen collaboration between the two agencies in preventing and solving crimes, particularly in cases that require close coordination between investigators.

Cheng case discussed

One of the cases discussed during the visit was the February 8 hit-and-run incident that claimed the life of Cheng.

Monsanto said the NBI is conducting an evidence-based investigation. The agency closely coordinates with the victim’s family, the CCPO, and the medico-legal unit of Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC).

READ: Cheng family wants NBI-7 help to probe post-crash events

“As far as we’re concerned, ready na mi. Naa na mi na-gather, gusto lang namo palig-unon. We did it in coordination with the family, the local police, and the medico legal of CCMC,” he said.

(We are ready. We have gathered evidence that we want to strengthen.)

He added that the bureau continues to gather and evaluate additional evidence as part of its investigation.

Parallel probe

Monsanto said the evidence that the NBI gathers may also be used to strengthen the criminal case already filed by police in connection with the incident.

“Yes, of course. Magamit ni kay usa raman ang kaso, it only happened nga nigather sad ta og additional evidence. Mulig-on ang kaso,” he said.

(They mat use the evidence because this is one case. We just happened to gather more evidence. The case will be stronger.)

Aside from reinforcing the existing case, the NBI also examines whether liable persons may have committed other offenses that could lead to separate charges under special laws.

He explained that authorities separately treat offenses under the Revised Penal Code and violations under special laws.

Subpoenas, hold departure order

Monsanto said investigators continue to subpoena individuals who may provide information relevant to the case as the bureau gathers further evidence.

He added that legal options such as requesting a lookout bulletin or hold departure order have been discussed. But these measures require sufficient evidence and coordination with the victim’s family and their legal counsel.

“Kana man gung mukuha ta og Hold Departure Order, depende man gud na siya sa sirkumstansiya. Dili lang nga mukuha ka immediately with the absence of evidence, otherwise madaot ang imohang kaso,” he said.

(Obtaining a hold departure order depends on circumstances. You cannot get one in the absence of evidence, otherwise your case weakens.)

Family cooperating with investigators

Monsanto said the Cheng family has been cooperative with the investigation and continues to work closely with authorities.

In a previous statement, the family expressed gratitude to the NBI for conducting a parallel probe and assisting in gathering evidence that may support the filing of a case related to alleged driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The family also asked investigators to look into events following the incident that may have affected the implementation of the Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act of 2013.

Evidence-based investigation

Monsanto assured the public that the NBI will pursue the case strictly based on evidence gathered during the investigation.

He said investigators continue to consolidate testimonies, documents, and other material evidence needed to further strengthen the case.

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