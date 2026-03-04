CVIRAA meet: Naga City to play host amid budget, venue limits

The Teodoro “Doring” Mendiola Sr. Sports Field and Track Oval during the City of Naga Division Athletics Association (CNDAA) Meet 2025. | Photo from the City Government of Naga, Cebu Facebook page

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Naga City Mayor Valdemar Chiong acknowledged that the local government is preparing amid limitations to host the upcoming Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) meet.

The regional competition, which serves as the official qualifier for Central Visayas to the Palarong Pambansa, takes place on March 22 to 28 in Naga City, southern Cebu.

READ: CVIRAA: What is it?

In an exclusive interview with CDN Digital, Chiong said the city government has informed officials of the Department of Education in Central Visayas that its preparations are unlike previous ones due to various constraints.

One of the primary challenges, he said, is financial. Initial estimates placed the hosting cost at around ₱7 million to ₱8 million.

Burgeoning costs

However, Chiong said the city government initially committed only ₱1 million, largely allocated for security requirements.

He added that expenditures have since reached close to ₱3 million, particularly due to additional security and logistical needs, including augmentation support for the Philippine National Police and arrangements for 14 identified billeting areas.

Chiong also noted that some facilities are currently unavailable. The Teodoro “Doring” Mendiola Sr. Sports Field and Track Oval is undergoing repairs after sustaining damage during the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck Cebu on September 30.

Meanwhile, the city’s Olympic-sized swimming pool at the boardwalk area is not fit for use as it also sustained damage from the earthquake.

‘We are not fully prepared’

“Actually giprangkahan nako ang officials sa CVIRAA nga dili fully mi fully prepared,” said Chiong.

(I told the CVIRAA officials, frankly, that we are not fully prepared.)

“Ang among oval naay diperensya. Amo na lang sila giingnan nga make do whatever we have. Gani, when they approached us, ang amo daw gastuhan moabot ug ₱7 to ₱8 million. Mao to ako silang giingnan mogasto ko og mga ₱1 million, pero niabot na sa ₱3 million kay ang-ang man sad ang mga security atong pasagdan. Kinahanglan ta mo gasto sa security ug augmentation sa PNP nga kinahanglan sad nato pakan-on, wala pay labot ang 14 ka billeting areas diri sa Naga.”

READ: Fajardo, Ando lead 40th SAC-SMB Cebu Sports Awards honorees

(Our oval is defective… Our expenses reportedly reach ₱8 million, so I told them I can spend around ₱1 million but we have spent ₱3 million because of course we cannot neglect security. We need to spend… for the Philippine National Police, whom we must feed, and we have not factored in 14 billeting areas here in Naga.)

Support from neighboring towns?

Despite these limitations, the mayor said Naga City still has several venues ready for use. These include its indoor lawn tennis court, badminton courts, and the Enan Chiong Activity Center, expected to host various ball games.

To help accommodate visiting delegations, Chiong expressed hope that neighboring municipalities such as Minglanilla and San Fernando could provide additional billeting support if needed.

He clarified that he was unable to provide further operational details about the meet, as he did not attend earlier coordination meetings.

Chiong added that with a longer preparation period, the city would have been able to match the level of organization seen in its three previous hostings, which had received positive feedback from participants and guests.

Still, he said Naga City agreed to host the meet in the absence of other available venues. He also said the city remains committed to delivering the event using the facilities and resources currently at its disposal.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP