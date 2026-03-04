Cebu cement firm seeks P200M compromise in P1.2B tax due

Facade of the Cebu Capitol Building | CDN Digital File Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — One of Cebu’s largest cement manufacturers is aiming to settle its long-pending tax obligations with the provincial government for a fraction of the original amount.

APO Land and Quarry Corporation (ALQC), based in Naga City, has proposed a compromise agreement with Cebu province, seeking to reduce its dues from P1.2 billion to P211 million, the Capitol confirmed on March 4.

A proposed ordinance granting Gov. Pamela Baricuatro authority to finalize the deal has been submitted to the Provincial Board (PB), which has yet to deliberate and scrutinize the matter.

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But the PB has deferred the plan to the committee on laws for further review before formal discussions.

Legal basis for reduction

ALQC originally challenged the P1.2 billion tax assessment covering 16 years, from 2009 to 2025, before a trial court here in Cebu City. A large portion of the amount stemmed from extraction fees.

According to Restituto Arnaiz III, legal counsel for Gov. Baricuatro, a Supreme Court ruling prohibits local governments from imposing extraction fees on privately owned land.

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“Dili makaimpose ug extraction fee ang LGU kung ang extraction is withing private land. And kaning sa APO, private lands mani ang pagextract. Mao na nga di ta kaimpose og extraction fee which is ang dako nga amount (sa P1.2 billion),” Arnaiz explained

For now, the provincial government is awaiting the PB’s decision before making any steps.

“The ball is now with the Sangguniang Panlalawigan,” Arnaiz added.

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