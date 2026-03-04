Tabuelan highway crash kills motorcycle rider, injures two

A 40-year-old motorcycle rider was killed and his co-worker, also his backrider, was injured, during a head-on collision with another motorcycle along the national highway in Sitio Guiwanon, Barangay Poblacion, Tabuelan, Cebu, on Tuesday morning, March 3. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 40-year-old motorcycle rider died while two others were injured following a head-on crash between two motorcycles along the national highway in Sitio Guiwanon, Barangay Poblacion, Tabuelan, Cebu on Tuesday morning, March 3.

The crash occurred around 7:15 a.m. after one of the motorcycles attempted to overtake a truck in a blind curve, resulting in a collision with an oncoming motorcycle.

Initial investigation by the responding police officers revealed that the two motorcycles were traveling in opposite directions along the national highway.

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On their way to work when tragedy struck

Authorities identified one of the motorcycle drivers as Vincent E. Gequilan, 29, a carpenter and resident of Sitio Ilaya, Barangay Putat, Tuburan, Cebu. Police said that Gequilan was traveling northbound toward Barangay Poblacion in Tabuelan when the crash occurred.

Cliff Richard Dabon Trazo, 40, drove the other motorcycle. He is an employee of a home improvement store in Tuburan and a resident of Barangay Tabunok, Tabuelan, Cebu. He was accompanied by his 35-year-old backrider, Kevin Balazuela, who also works in the same store.

Police said that Trazo and Balazuela were traveling southbound toward Tuburan town for work when the crash happened.

Attempted overtaking

Based on the report from Tabuelan Municipal Police Station, Trazo attempted to overtake a truck while approaching a blind curve along the highway.

Authorities said the maneuver caused his motorcycle to enter the opposite lane, where it collided with the oncoming motorcycle driven by Gequilan.

The impact caused both drivers and the backrider to sustain serious injuries and left the two motorcycles heavily damaged.

Victims brought to hospitals

Responding Traffic Response Unit (TRU) personnel immediately transported the victims to nearby hospitals.

Gequilan and Balazuela were brought to Cebu Provincial Hospital in Bogo City for treatment.

Meanwhile, Trazo was transported to Tuburan District Hospital.

However, he was declared dead at 8:16 a.m. by the attending physician, who listed traumatic brain injury as the cause of death.

Driver under hospital arrest

Police said that Gequilan did not present a driver’s license when authorities conducted their initial investigation.

As of this writing, he remains under hospital arrest while receiving medical treatment.

Authorities also took custody of the motorcycles involved and brought them to the police station for proper documentation and disposition.

Case under investigation

Investigators are continuing to gather statements and review evidence to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Authorities reminded motorists to exercise caution when overtaking vehicles, particularly along highways with blind curves, to prevent similar accidents.

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