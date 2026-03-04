Boxer Jordan Atlao in coma following sparring accident

Jordan Atlao. | Facebook photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Promising boxer Jordan “Machine Gun” Atlao fell into a coma after an accident during a sparring session in Butuan City.

The Claveria, Bukidnon native was reportedly preparing for his first fight abroad, scheduled this May in Japan, which now faces an uncertain future.

According to social media reports, Atlao collapsed mid-sparring and was rushed to a medical center in Butuan, where he has remained comatose since last weekend.

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Fellow boxer Neel Jacamos shared an update on social media after visiting Atlao in the hospital, noting the mounting medical expenses.

“Magandang gabi sa lahat. Isa sa ating mga boksingero na lumalaban para sa Pilipinas ay kasalukuyang nasa hospital. Mga kaibigan, gusto ko pong humingi ng tulong para sa aking kaibigan na si Jordan Atlao mula sa Claveria. Nasa ospital siya ngayon – nagkaroon siya ng namuong dugo at kasalukuyang nasa coma. Napakalaki na ng bayarin sa ospital at hindi na kayang bayaran ng pamilya nila. Ubusan na rin sila ng pera. Bawat tulong, maliit man o malaki, napakahalaga,” Jacamos wrote.

No official medical updates on Atlao’s condition have been released publicly. Experts note that this type of injury, while serious, is a known risk in boxing.

Atlao, who has a 6-1 record with five knockouts, had been on a three-fight winning streak since 2024, including technical knockout victories over Robel Dela Cerna and Francis Jay Diaz (twice).

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