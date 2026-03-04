29 motorcycle riders caught counterflowing in Mandaue City

Personnel from the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) issued citation tickets to motorcycle riders who allegedly violated counterflow rules along J.P. Rizal Street in Barangay Basak.| Contributed Photo/TEAM Head Hyll Retuya

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Twenty-nine motorcycles were flagged down during an operation against counterflowing that the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) conducted on Wednesday, March 4.

The operation took place along J.P. Rizal Street in Barangay Basak, where traffic enforcers apprehended riders violating traffic rules. Of the 29 motorcyclists intercepted, one’s vehicle was impounded after the driver was found without a valid license.

The Land Transportation and Traffic Code (Republic Act 4136) requires all persons operating motor vehicles to secure a license and carry it with them at all times when driving.

Administrative Order 2008-015 of the Land Transportation Office (LTO) also reiterates that drivers must have a valid license when operating a motorcycle or scooter.

A Joint Administrative Order of the LTO and the Department of Transportation in 2014 prohibits driving against traffic.

Mandaue City enforcers crack down on reckless driving

“Nalipay ko kay niingun baya ta nga hingusgan ni nato ang operation counterflow kay sagad hinungdan sa aksidente ug road rage walay buot nga motorista mosugat gyud,” said TEAM Head Hyll Retuya.

(I am glad because we did promise to strengthen operations against counterflowing. Most accidents and road rage incidents occur when reckless drivers meet.)

The apprehended drivers were issued citation tickets for violations such as driving on the left side of the road and reckless driving. Penalties for these offenses can reach up to ₱4,000.

Read also: SILOY IS WATCHING: Blocked sidewalk endangers pedestrians

Retuya urged motorists to stay in their proper lanes and consistently follow traffic rules to help reduce the risk of accidents. He noted that TEAM has intensified operations in response to frequent counterflowing violations.

According to Retuya, many drivers counterflow because they are in a hurry to get to work or appointments.

Preventing road rage, too

But counterflow driving increases the risk of collisions and road rage, as drivers can unexpectedly encounter vehicles coming from the opposite direction.

Retuya added that traffic violators can be found in almost any area, with counterflow incidents remaining a common concern.

Three violations within 12 months can empower authorities to suspend one’s driver’s license for up to two years.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP