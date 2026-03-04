Cebu City Sports Center to host 3 CVIRAA events

The Cebu City Sports Center | CDN Digital Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) will host three events in this month’s Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) 2026.

While Naga City remains the official host of this year’s regional meet, the medal-rich athletics and swimming competitions will be staged in the CCSC.

Badminton matches will also be held in the Cebu City facility, built in 1994 so that Cebu City could host the Palarong Pambansa. It was renovated in 2024 when the City again hosted the national games.

The CVIRAA meet is scheduled from March 23 to 28.

CCSC manager Brando Velasquez confirmed the development in an interview with CDN Digital.

Velasquez said that officials from the Department of Education (DepEd) Region 7 have been briefed on the current condition of the center’s rubberized track oval, which has drawn attention online due to visible wear and damage.

Cebu City Sports Center found viable for competition

According to Velasquez, CVIRAA’s athletics tournament manager assessed the oval and deemed it viable for competition, especially when compared to Naga City’s Teodoro “Doring” Mendiola Sr. Sports Field and Track Oval.

The Naga City facility sustained heavy damage during the Sept. 30 magnitude 6.9 earthquake that hit Cebu. Its swimming pool was also affected and has been declared unfit to host the regional meet.

Velasquez acknowledged the condition of the CCSC track but said there is no time left for temporary repairs ahead of the competition.

Read also: CVIRAA: What is it?

“Pag assessment nila sa taga region, playable ra man daw. Mas arang-arang daw kaysa sa Naga kay grabe man daw ang guba didto tungod sa linog,” Velasquez said.

Ready to assist with hosting CVIRAA

(The regional officials who assessed it found it suitable for competition. They said it was in better shape than the facility in Naga, which the earthquake severely damaged.)

He added that he advised officials to consult closely with the athletics tournament manager before finalizing the decision.

“Kung mogamit gyud sila, okay ra mi. Last year giduwaan man siya sa Cebu City Olympics. Pero lahi na gyud kung regional meet. Kung mogamit man gyud sila, willing mi motabang sa hosting. As to the quality, wala na ta mahimo ana,” he said.

(If they really want to hold the meet here, we’re OK with that. Last year, the Cebu City Olympics took place here. But the regional meet is a different story. If they really want to use this, we are willing to help with the hosting. As to the quality, there’s nothing we can do about that for now.)

Aside from the track oval, the Olympic-sized swimming pool and indoor badminton courts are in good condition, the CCSC manager said. The badminton courts are currently being repainted, with around 50 to 60 percent of the work already done.

He added that the badminton tournament manager, a teacher from Abellana National School, has been coordinating closely with CCSC management. Athletics officials are expected to conduct another inspection within the week.

“Ang athletics, nisaad sila motan-aw diri within the week. Atong tan-awon unsa ilang assessment,” Velasquez said. (Let’s see what their assessment will be.)

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