Why do some still think remarks about women in the spotlight are acceptable?

Being in the spotlight shouldn’t mean being objectified. | CDN Digital

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A remark by Quezon City Rep. Bong Suntay referencing actress Anne Curtis during a House hearing this week triggered reactions online.

Lawmakers discussed impeachment complaints against Vice President Sara Duterte during the hearing. Suntay tried to explain a legal point about criminal liability. He described a situation where someone merely imagines something about another person.

To illustrate his point, he recalled seeing Curtis at a mall and imagining something about her. He argued that such thoughts cannot be criminally punished because they exist only in a person’s mind.

The remark quickly spread on social media. Many users questioned whether the example was appropriate.

The reactions point to a broader question in public discourse: why remarks about women in the spotlight still surface in public conversations, even in formal settings.

Public reaction online

On CDN Digital’s Facebook post, readers shared mixed reactions. Many focused on the example rather than the legal argument Suntay tried to explain.

One commenter wrote, “Public servant must choose every word properly. Your point is acknowledged. However, the example that you stated doesn’t fit. The attention of many draws on the example Anne Curtis rather than the one you wanted to emphasize.”

Another user said the explanation may be legally correct but still questionable in terms of judgment.

“In-interpret nya lang po yong law if criminal liable ba talaga if ang tao nag e-imagine lang. Direct answer no, he is not criminally liable. But it doesn’t mean na ang pag e-imagine ng ganyan ay okay lang morally.” (He was simply interpreting the law on whether a person can be criminally liable just for imagining something. The direct answer is no, he is not criminally liable. But that doesn’t mean imagining something like that is morally acceptable.)

Some reactions criticized the illustration itself.

“Poor illustration to support his point,” one commenter wrote.

Others raised concerns about professionalism.

Another user asked, “Why did he even have to say that there?”

READ: Suntay sorry for Anne Curtis remarks but insists it carried no malice

The reactions show how quickly public discussion can move beyond legal arguments. Many users instead focused on respect and language in public discourse.

When women become examples in public discussions

The debate surrounding the remark highlights a broader pattern in public discourse: women in the public eye are sometimes invoked as examples in conversations about attractiveness or desirability, even when they are not directly involved in the issue being discussed.

References can shift attention away from the topic at hand and toward the person being mentioned.

In high-profile settings such as legislative hearings, even passing remarks about celebrities can draw attention because of the wide public audience.

Why such remarks still surface in public spaces

Observers point to several reasons remarks about women in the spotlight continue to appear in public conversations.

1. Familiar public figures are often used as illustrations

Public figures, especially celebrities, are widely recognizable. Because audiences immediately know who they are, speakers sometimes use them as examples to illustrate a point.

However, when these references involve appearance or desirability, conversation can draw attention away from the issue being discussed and toward the person being mentioned.

2. Cultural habits around commenting on women’s appearance

In entertainment culture, public discussion about celebrities frequently centers on fashion, beauty, or attractiveness.

Over time, this kind of commentary can shape how people talk about public figures more broadly, even in contexts where appearance is not relevant.

As a result, remarks that might seem casual in other settings can draw criticism when made in formal or official spaces.

3. Public expectations about language are evolving

Reactions online also reflect changing expectations about how public officials speak, particularly when referring to women.

In recent years, discussions about gender sensitivity and respectful language have gained greater prominence in public life.

Social media platforms now allow audiences to respond quickly to statements made by public figures, often prompting wider conversations about tone, professionalism, and accountability.

A reminder about words in public spaces

For celebrities like Anne Curtis, whose name and image are widely recognized, such moments show how quickly attention can shift when public figures are mentioned in political discussions.

The reactions to the remark suggest that audiences today are paying closer attention not only to what public officials say, but also to how they choose their examples.

Beyond the legal argument raised during the hearing, the incident has prompted a broader reflection on public speech, particularly the responsibility that comes with speaking before a national audience.