Suganob calls out Santiago for long-awaited world boxing title shot

Regie Suganob throws a left uppercut to his opponent. | CDN Digital Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Boholano sensation Regie “Filipino Phenom” Suganob is demanding a world title fight after his emphatic victory in Tagbilaran City last Saturday, Feb. 28.

Suganob stopped South African Siphamandla Baleni in the eighth round via technical knockout, showcasing a dominant performance and readiness to face anyone holding a light flyweight world title.

In a fiery post-fight interview, Suganob didn’t mince words. He called on reigning World Boxing Organization (WBO) and World Boxing Association (WBA) light flyweight champion Rene Santiago of Puerto Rico to finally stop dodging him.

“Hopefully unta mo sukol na sila, sige man sila ug likay-likay gud,” Suganob said. (I hope they finally agree to the fight. They keep dodging it.)

“Dugay baya ko na lay-off almost one year kay sige ko ug huwat-huwat nila… karon wala na, ilaha ra gi likay-likay. Daghan ug mga rason nganong dili ko pwede makaduwa sa ilang world champion.”

Waiting for a world boxing title shot since 2023

(I have been laid off for almost one year because I kept waiting for them. Now they keep avoiding a fight. They’ve given many reasons I can’t challenge their world champion.)

Suganob has been eligible for a world title shot since 2023, when he became the WBO Global light flyweight champion and climbed to the No. 1 spot in the world rankings.

Yet, top champions, including then-titleholder Sokichi Iwata, bypassed him in favor of lower-ranked contenders, leaving Suganob frustrated and waiting in the sidelines.

Read also: Suganob, Bacosa Pacquiao, Sumabong reign in Kumong Bol-anon

In 2025, Santiago dethroned Iwata via a 12-round unanimous decision—a fight Suganob believes he should have contested.

Last year, he waited months for Santiago to accept a title offer, only for the Puerto Rican to face Kyosuki Takami in Japan, barely defending his crown via a split decision.

Eager to bring a historic world title fight to Bohol

This year, Suganob’s promoter and manager, Floriezyl Echavez Podot, announced that the purse matches what Japanese promoters offered, with plans to bring Santiago to Bohol for a historic world title fight—the first of its kind on the island.

PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions, in partnership with the Bohol Provincial Government, is pushing hard to make it happen.

Suganob remains ready, warning that if Santiago continues to dodge him, he’s prepared to face any world champion in the division.

“Para nako kana gyud world champions gyud. Kana gyud akong gusto lami na gyud iduwa ug world title ug balik,” Suganob said, eyes fixed firmly on the ultimate prize. (For me, a fight against a world champion would be it. That’s what I want. I want to fight for a world title again.)

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