Bacosa Pacquiao eyes first title shot after dominant Bohol run

Emman Bacosa Pacquiao keeps showing he can draw a crowd. | CDN Digital Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Emman Bacosa Pacquiao, son of boxing icon Manny Pacquiao, continues to prove he can draw a crowd on his own.

The rising star thrilled Boholano fans on Saturday, Feb. 28, scoring a fourth-round technical knockout over Indonesian Reynold Kundimang in the featured bout of “Kumong Bol-Anon 24”.

PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions head Floriezyl Echavez Podot said that Bacosa Pacquiao was deeply touched by the warm welcome from fans and expressed his desire to fight again in Bohol. PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions organized the fight at the Bohol Cultural Center in Tagbilaran City.

“Our next major fight card will be in July, during the Sandugo Festival, for the 25th edition of the Kumong Bol-Anon series,” Podot said.

“We’ve already discussed giving him a title bout—his first. It seems he’s really taken to Bohol.”

A treat for boxing fans during Sandugo 2026 festivities

Podot also highlighted Bacosa Pacquiao’s gratitude for the reception he received.

“Apart from the blow-by-blow coverage, no one else promoted him like this. In fact, this event is even bigger,” he added.

The promotion may also continue to feature actress Jillian Ward, whose support adds to the excitement for Boholano fans.

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The Kumong Bol-Anon 25 card will also include a return fight by world title prospect Regie Suganob in the main event and is expected to be a centerpiece of the Sandugo 2026 celebration.

Organizers are considering the Carlos P. Garcia Sports Complex as the venue to accommodate more boxing enthusiasts.

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