Mandaue orders fuel cuts as Middle East conflict drives oil prices up

Mandaue City Administrator Atty. Gonzalo Malig-on.| CDN Digital Photo/Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Mandaue City is preparing measures to manage fuel consumption for government vehicles in response to rising fuel prices.

City Administrator Atty. Gonzalo Malig-on said that Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano is set to issue a memorandum encouraging departments to conserve consumption of petroleum products.

Each department is asked to submit an action plan outlining how they can reduce fuel consumption. The deadline for submission is Friday, March 6.

The price of Brent crude, the international standard, has jumped about 15% since the Middle East conflict ignited again last Saturday, Feb. 28. Oil prices climbed more than 3% on Wednesday, March 4, as the United States and Israel war with Iran entered its fifth day.

Ambulances, police vehicles: Business as usual

The price of U.S. benchmark crude oil climbed more than 3.5%, to $77.18 per barrel.

Mandaue’s plan to reduce fuel consumption will cover all city departments, except for essential services.

Units such as ambulances under the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office and police operations will continue normal operations to ensure public safety and emergency readiness.

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“Konsultaon lang nato sila kay niingun man sad ang mayor nga dili man sad pwede abrupt ta mocut unya naay mosuffer nga services,” said Malig-on. (We will consult them. The mayor has also said we cannot made abrupt cuts that would hamper services.)

Mandaue City to convene its price monitoring council

Each department’s fuel allocation will be adjusted according to its specific needs. For example, the Business Permit and Licensing Office conducts regular inspections, while the City Assessor’s Office performs fieldwork that requires travel.

Possible reductions could include limiting trips and activities outside Mandaue City, especially for non-essential activities.

Local fuel prices have recently risen by over ₱1 per liter. The Department of Energy has warned that prices may still increase by ₱7 to ₱10 due to ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

Members of the Mandaue Local Price Monitoring Council are scheduled to meet this week to discuss the potential effects of the continued Middle East tensions. With an Associated Press report

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