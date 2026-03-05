₱18.13 trillion national debt: How much is the PH Gov’t borrowing per Filipino?

Each Filipino’s share of the national debt burden would amount to about ₱160,827 as of end-January 2026. | Inquirer File Photo

MANILA – The Philippine Government’s total liabilities reached ₱18.13 trillion at end-January 2026, up 2.14 percent from end-2025, the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) reported Wednesday, March 4.

Domestic debt accounts for 68 percent, while foreign currency-denominated loans make up 32 percent.

The BTr said the rise in debt “reflects the government’s strategy of frontloading domestic and external issuances to secure concessional financing terms ahead of global market uncertainties that can further raise interest costs.”

Using the official population as of July 2024 (112,729,484), each Filipino’s share of the national debt burden would amount to about ₱160,827.

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“With domestic debt comprising 68 percent of the total debt stock, exposure to foreign exchange risks is effectively limited,” the BTr added.

Managing foreign currency exchange fluctuations

Total domestic debt reached ₱12.32 trillion, up 1.72 percent from the previous month.

BTr attributed the ₱208.05-billion rise in domestic financing to the government’s “commitment to prioritize domestic sources of funding, providing Filipinos with a safe and stable investment option while supporting national development.”

“This also reduces the national government debt portfolio’s exposure to exchange rate fluctuations. As a result, the valuation impact on domestic securities denominated in foreign currencies was marginal, increasing only by ₱0.47 billion,” it said.

Total foreign currency-denominated loans reached ₱5.81 trillion, up 3.2 percent or ₱217.63 billion, from that of the previous month.

Also impacts national debt: ₱26.6B from peso’s depreciation

BTr traced the rise to “the issuance of new global bonds and net availments of official development assistance from international development partners, which contributed ₱191.02 billion to the increase in external obligations.”

On Jan. 21, the government sold USD2.75 billion in fixed-rate global bonds — the largest issuance in over three years — with tenors of 5.5, 10, and 25 years, to international investors.

The increase in foreign debt was also due to the peso’s depreciation against the U.S. dollar, adding around ₱26.61 billion.

Amid the rise in foreign debt, BTr said the recent external borrowings “were a strategic and timely approach to capitalize on a narrow window of favorable international credit conditions.”

“The successful issuance of the triple-tranche Global Bonds highlighted sustained investor confidence in the Philippines’ creditworthiness and long-term growth prospects,” the bureau added. (Joann Villanueva/PNA)

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