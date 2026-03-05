Middle East conflict: 1,824 OFWs assisted, repatriation plans underway

(Anadolu photo)

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) on Wednesday said 1,824 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) affected by the escalating tension in the Middle East region have received on-site assistance from the Philippine government.

In a press briefing in Mandaluyong City, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac assured that the government is all hands on deck, following President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to look for the welfare and protection, and assist affected OFWs and their families.

“So, we have assisted. Our posts have assisted thus far, this is a live count, of course, 1,824 given on-site welfare,” he said.

READ: LIST: PH Gov’t hotlines for OFWs in Middle East

OWWA Chief Patricia Yvonne Caunan said assistance includes food, hygiene kits, temporary shelter and accommodation, welfare checks, hospital visits, and addressing repatriation and evacuation inquiries.

On-site assistance means aid given to OFWs in the country where they work.

Cacdac said currently, around 236 OFWs stranded in various international airports like Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Manchester in the United Kingdom, Rome, and even in Eastern Africa, also received aid.

He said of those stranded, 22 OFWs in Addis Ababa Bole International Airport (ADD) in Ethiopia have been rebooked and are now scheduled to return to the country.

READ: Amid Middle East tensions: Nearly 34,000 OFWs from C. Visayas monitored

Cacdac said the DMW and OWWA are in constant communication with the Filipino communities in the affected countries, including Qatar, Bahrain, Israel, and Kuwait, through online meetings to check on their situation.

“Our posts have assisted thus far 1,824 OFWs onsite, and we have provided 297 accommodations, 171 land transports, and 134 domestic tickets for workers returning to Visayas and Mindanao,” Caunan said.

Repatriation requests

Caunan said 1,189 OFWs from the affected countries have so far expressed intent to be repatriated.

“So this is as of 12 noon, March 4, today. And I just like to stress that this is a moving number as we speak. So for Bahrain, we have received 278; from Israel, 46; from Kuwait, 62; from Dubai, 231; from Abu Dhabi, 246; and from Qatar, 173, as of today….para makumpleto ko na (so I could complete this), Lebanon five,” Caunan added.

READ: OWWA: 1,189 OFWs seek repatriation amid Middle East tensions

Cacdac, however, cited the pronouncement of President Marcos that “this is not as yet the time to undertake a government-sponsored mass repatriation effort”, citing the closure of airspace in many affected Gulf states and Israel.

He said the Philippine government does not want to place any foreign citizens or OFWs in danger as the country undertakes repatriation.

“Yung (The) safety, which is all beyond our control, as you know. With the rocket fire, drone attacks, and missile attacks, it’s all beyond us. So we are looking into whether we can undertake a repatriation effort first given that there are attendant risks. So we want those risks down to zero as much as possible before we undertake repatriation,” Cacdac added.

He assured the government is ready to bring the affected OFWs back home.

Cacdac said alternative options, including land evacuation, are being explored in coordination with the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), the Department of National Defense (DND), and host country authorities for the repatriation.

The DMW, together with the Embassy of Israel in the Philippines, is working to bring home the remains of Mary Anne De Vera, an OFW who died after being hit by debris while moving with her ward to a shelter, he added.

He said restrictions are still in place in Tel Aviv and that airspace is still closed.

“Ambassador (Dana) Kursh here in Manila has already said that the Israeli government is determined to bring her home,” he added.

Cacdac reminded all Filipinos in the Middle East to continue to always follow the protocols being imposed by their host country to ensure their safety.

He added designated residential and government shelters are available, and that Philippine embassies and consulates, including MWO personnel, are actively disseminating information.

“We remind our OFWs to continue to observe and follow the security protocols and advisories issued by local authorities and our embassies,” Cacdac said. (PNA)

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