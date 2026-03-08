FACES OF CEBU: Sam ‘Nemesis’ Rivera conquers krump world

Sam Rivera, Krump dancer and the Philippines’ top freestyler earned the 2025 Krumper of the Year trophy at the KKM Awards. | Rivera photo / Facebook

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Dancing can be daunting for some people, but for one Cebuana, it became both a powerful form of expression and a path to the global stage.

Sam Rivera, a 28-year-old resident of Guadalupe, Cebu City, danced her way into the international scene after finishing among the Top 16 of the “Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final” held at Los Angeles in the United States.

She represented the Philippines against 55 of the world’s best freestyle dancers.

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“I was so overwhelmbed because my topmost goal was to be in the top 16 and it happened,” she said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

Rivera advanced in this dance contest from local competitions in Cebu to the national stage, where she claimed the title of the country’s top female freestyler. This earned her a ticket to the World Finals.

This is Rivera’s third international dancing venture. She described the experience as one of the most overwhelming yet fulfilling moments of her career, leading her to what she had dreamed of for so long.

Sam Rivera representing the Philippines at the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final in Los Angeles. | Rivera photo / Facebook

‘Nemesis’ in a world of men

For Rivera, her feats in Krump, a dance genre that most women do not venture into is a point of pride.

“I take pride in being in a male dominated-scene. I know it’s hard especially for krump, it takes effort and power to dance like that,” she said, emphasizing how she wanted this to test herself and see how far she can go.

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“Even though it’s a male-dominated scene,” she added, “people from the community are very respectful and very supportive to the female krumpers as well.”

Being part of this community also allowed her to express herself more fully. She even decided, as a dance act, to go by a name that a monster from a survival game inspired: “Nemesis.”

Sam Rivera, also known as ‘Nemesis’ in the dance community, celebrates being named 2025 Krumper of the Year at the KKM Awards. | Rivera photo / Facebook

She wanted to project the image of a strong female dancer. And she chose Nemesis also to reflect her desire for dance moves that appear combative.

“It’s huge, it’s powerful, and it’s somewhat scary,” she said, she said, describing her choreography.

“I want my opponent to feel like I am their Nemesis and that I am one of the hardest battles they go through… if ever I lose, they can say that it was not easy for them to feed me.”

In a genre where most women would hesitate, Rivera has persisted, building a name for herself and showing that women do excel as much as men do.

Dancing her way through life

Long before climbing global stages, Rivera had been making her mark in Cebu’s dance scene.

She started dancing as early as Kindergarten, drawn to competitions and community dance sessions.

“My mom would recall that I often danced when I was a child,” she said.

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Rivera ventured into different genres, for instance attending dancesport sessions. But her influences such as the Sexbomb girls and movies including “Step Up” and “Honey” led her to hip-hop and street dance.

Now, she focuses on one genre, Krump, an intense, highly expressive street dance. Its name is an abbreviation of Kingdom Radically Uplifted Mighty Praise.

Krump has a faith-based and high-energy style, having originated in South Central Los Angeles in the early 2000s.

Recently, jurors of the KKM Awards, an event recognizing the best of the best in krumping hailed her as the Female Krumper of the Year for 2025.

Beyond competing, Sam Rivera shares her expertise and inspires the next generation of dances, mentoring and evaluating them. | Rivera photo / Facebook

She also dances with a crew called Underground Streets. The group allows her to explore different styles from time to time.

A graduate of Business Administration from the University of San Carlos, Rivera worked in the corporate world and as a virtual assistant before she decided to focus on her dance career.

“Right now, I am focusing on being a professional dancer. My work now is purely… dancing,” she said.

Lessons for dance enthusiasts

Even after her triumph — not once, but thrice on the world dance stage — Rivera remains focused on honing her craft.

“Winning isn’t something that should stop you from joining other competitions,” she said, explaining that her victories inspire her to keep pushing further.

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Her next venture? Another international dance tilt, which will take place in Vietnam this week.

As an acclaimed dancer, Rivera shared a few tips from her experience of competing internationally.

“You should invest in your craft,” she counseled. “Take workshops, learn your foundations, and most importantly, you have to love what you do, so it won’t be exhausting or tiring.”

She added: “Treat dance as a medium to express yourself.”

Like any true Nemesis, Rivera has been making a mark on global dance — powerful like Krump, unforgettable in their winnability, and impossible to ignore.