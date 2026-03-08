Cebu City records fewer fires in 2025, but more damages

This is the aftermath of the fire that destroyed a furniture factory and nearby homes in Sitio Nasipit, Barangay Talamban, Cebu City, on October 25, 2025. | Photo courtesy of Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office-CCDRRMO

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Fewer fires were recorded in Cebu City in 2025 compared with the previous year, but the total estimated damage caused by these blazes increased, according to data from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Cebu City.

Senior Fire Officer 3 Wendell Villanueva, spokesperson of Cebu City Fire Office, said the city recorded 39 fire incidents in 2024 with an estimated damage amounting to over P9 million.

In 2025, the number of incidents dropped to 34, but the estimated damage rose to around P10 million.

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Villanueva said the figures show that while the number of fires slightly decreased, the estimated financial impact increased because of the magnitude of the fires that were reported last year.

One of the major incidents reported in 2025 happened in a densely populated community in Barangay Cogon Pardo last December 9. It destroyed 74 houses, or around P3.75 million worth of properties, and displaced more than 300 residents.

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An aerial view of the residential fire that razed multiple houses and displaced over 300 individuals in Barangay Cogon, Pardo, Cebu City on Tuesday evening, December 9. | Photo courtesy of CCDRRMO

Common causes of fire

Villanueva said electrical problems remain one of the most common causes of fires in the city.

He explained that electrical-related fires often stem from overloaded outlets, old or damaged wiring, and unsafe electrical connections inside homes.

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A late afternoon fire broke out at a residential area in Barangay Duljo Fatima, Cebu City, on October 11, 2025 destroying a house and leaving nine individuals affected. | Photo courtesy of Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO)

One common problem is the use of so-called “octopus connections,” where multiple extension wires are linked together to power several appliances from a single outlet.

He also warned against leaving appliances plugged in overnight and the continued use of dilapidated electrical wiring that may no longer be able to handle the load of modern appliances.

The fire official urged residents to regularly check the condition of electrical installations in their homes to reduce potential fire hazards.

Aside from electrical issues, Villanueva said other frequent causes of fires include unattended cooking and open flames such as candles that are left burning.

He stressed that cooking, especially those involving liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), should never be left unattended.

First fire during Fire Prevention Month

Villanueva said from January 1, 2026 to February 27, 2026, Cebu City already recorded more than 20 fire incidents, though most caused relatively lower estimated damage.

He noted that unlike in previous years, the city has not yet recorded large-scale fires affecting multiple barangays during the early part of the year.

The most recent incident occurred on Saturday afternoon, March 7, in Sitio Univille in Barangay Kasambagan.

Another one was reported in Tambis, Banawa, Barangay Guadalupe, last March 2. It was the first reported fire in Cebu City during this year’s Fire Prevention Month observance.

According to BFP data, the fire affected 21 houses, including 19 that were totally destroyed and two that were partially damaged.

The incident displaced 44 families, or around 130 individuals.

Peak fire months

Villanueva said the months of March, April, and May remain the most critical period for fire incidents in the country due to rising temperatures during the summer season.

Dry weather conditions can easily ignite combustible materials such as dried vegetation and garbage, allowing fires to spread quickly even from small ignition sources like discarded cigarette butts.

“Og init ang panahon, posibleng mala ang atoang kabtangan, mala ang atoang mga sagbot, mga basura. Unya gamay nga sipyat, posible nga musila-ob dayon,” he said.

(If the weather is hot, it is possible that our belongings are dry, the grasses are dry, even the garbage. And with just a little mistake, these could easily ignite.)

High-risk areas and challenges

The BFP also identified several densely populated barangays in Cebu City that frequently experience fire incidents, including Mambaling, Lahug, Guadalupe, Pasil, Ermita, and Duljo Fatima.

Villanueva said many of these communities have closely packed houses made of light materials, making fires spread quickly once they start.

“Wa na magpasabot nga nasunog na ang mga barangay sige, wa na magpasabot nga kining mga barangay officials wala magtrabaho. But baga lang gyud kaayo ang mga informal settlers dihang dapita mao na nga di pud nato mabantayan nga daghang magpabadlong, especially kaning mangawat og kuryente. We need to police gyud unta sa atoang mga silingan, sa atoang community para malikayan gyud nato ang sunog,” he said.

(Just because barangays have been hit by fires repeatedly does not mean that the barangay officials are not working. It’s just that the number of informal settlers in those areas is very dense, which is why it’s also difficult for us to monitor everyone, especially those who steal electricity. We really need to police our neighbors and our community so that we can prevent fires.)

Firefighters also face operational challenges such as narrow roads that prevent large fire trucks from entering some communities.

Villanueva said smaller fire response units, known as “penetrators,” including those operated by barangay fire brigades, play a crucial role in reaching areas where standard fire trucks cannot pass.

He added that limited water sources and crowds that gather during fire incidents also pose difficulties for responders as these can obstruct emergency operations.

Community-based approach to fire prevention

Despite those challenges, Villanueva said no fire-related deaths have been recorded so far in Cebu City this year, as authorities continue to intensify fire safety campaigns in communities.

He added that public awareness programs such as Oplan Ligtas Pamayanan, which focuses on educating residents about fire prevention, may have contributed to reducing the number of incidents in recent months.

“Possibly niresulta na ang atoang subsob nga kampanya sa Oplan Ligtas Pamayanan, kay atoa mang gyud nang i-penetrate ang matag barangay, matag sitio. Wa man ta’y puas, wa man ta’y hunog sa pag-edukar sa mga residente sa maong mga lugar. Aron sa maong pamaagi, malikayan gyud nila ang sunog,” Villanueva said.

(This may be a result of our relentless campaign under Oplan Ligtas Pamayanan, because we really go to the barangays, sitios. We do not rest, we do not stop in educating the residents of a particular areas. We hope that by doing this, we will be able to prevent the occurrence of fires.)

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