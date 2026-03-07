DILG plans to deploy 800 tourist police officers starting April

Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla — File photo

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Saturday said the agency will start deploying 800 tourist police officers across major tourism spots in the country in April to strengthen safety and security.

According to Interior Chief Jonvic Remulla, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. approved his plan to deploy tourist officers in coordination with the Department of Tourism.

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“The initiative aims to increase police visibility in high-traffic tourist areas, deter criminal activity, and ensure faster emergency response while creating a safe and welcoming environment for both visitors and local businesses,” the DILG said in a statement.

The DILG said that the tourist police officers will be initially positioned in Bonifacio Global City, Poblacion in Makati, Boracay, Siargao, Cebu, Bohol, and Puerto Princesa in Palawan. The DILG said that the Philippine National Police will distribute new motorcycle units for them.

Aside from this, the agency said that the police officers will help in promoting the central emergency hotline 911 for better emergency response. Remulla said that the tourists will be given 911’s calling card upon their arrival to the Philippines.

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“When you improve tourism, it’s the middle class that benefits. They contribute the most and they get the very least benefit. We have to strengthen the middle class and make the country better,” Remulla said in the same statement.

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The single nationwide emergency hotline was launched in September 2025, which replaced more than 30 local numbers. The system connects callers to emergency services through one network. /das

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